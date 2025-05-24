Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess has admitted things ‘don’t look good’ for Oli Leyland and Jordy Crowther, who were both forced off during their 31-12 defeat against Challenge Cup final opponents Hull KR.

Wire – who remain 9th on the Super League ladder – were beaten comfortably on home soil by leaders KR on Friday night, with the pair’s Wembley showdown only two weeks away.

Already low on numbers through somewhat of an injury crisis, the defeat brought numerous fresh concerns for Burgess and his backroom team.

Warrington Wolves coach delivers concerning injury update after trio forced off in Hull KR defeat

Recruited ahead of the 2025 campaign, half-back Leyland returned to the side but lasted just ten minutes before having to limp off having picked up a knee issue as KR scored the opening try.

Midway through the second half, versatile forward Crowther followed him into the stands after sustaining a lower limb issue, relinquishing control of the ball having been felled and put into a less than comfortable position.

The worries didn’t stop there for Warrington, with full-back Matt Dufty also forced off in the dying embers of the game.

Speaking in his post-match press conference at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Wolves boss Burgess detailed: “In Oli’s case, it’s not looking great.

“I don’t want to say anything that’s wrong, so we’ll scan it, but the first thoughts are that it’s not great.

“It’s similar for (Jordy) Crowther as well… it doesn’t look great. Hopefully it’s not too bad and it doesn’t cost him in a couple of weeks.

“Duff (Matt Dufty) is carrying a couple of bumps, and one of them he was feeling towards the back end of the game.

“The game was gone at that point and we had a spare sub, so we got him off. We don’t want to lose him.”

Latest on experienced trio following absence against KR

Wire skipper George Williams, half-back Marc Sneyd and hooker Sam Powell all missed the defeat to KR.

Williams has been absent since mid-April through an ankle ligament injury which required surgery, and told Sky Sports he’s on track to return for the Challenge Cup final against the Robins at half-time of Friday night’s clash.

Sneyd and Powell had been included in Burgess’ 21-man squad, but weren’t on the team sheet come match day.

Explaining that decision, Burgess said: “Sneydy took a bang last week (against Wakefield) and we were a little bit worried about it.

“He’s okay. He’s put in a superhuman effort over the last couple of weeks and we’ve been pushing him pretty hard, but he’s not been great this week. We didn’t want to take the risk.

“Sam is in a similar boat. He’s been playing big minutes and just couldn’t quite get to the game this week.

“They both wanted to play, but they couldn’t quite pass what they needed to pass.”

