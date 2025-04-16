Warrington will be without captain George Williams for at least the next eight weeks due to an ankle injury picked up in their defeat to Hull FC, Wolves boss Sam Burgess has confirmed.

Skipper Williams has only missed a handful of games in each season since arriving at the Halliwell Jones Stadium midway through the 2021 campaign.

He has started 2025 in tremendous form, registering the joint-second most assists in Super League over the first seven rounds.

But he will now miss a considerable chunk of games, including their upcoming Challenge Cup semi-final tie against Leigh Leopards, who Warrington first face in the league this weekend.

Warrington Wolves coach confirms huge George Williams blow as further injury woes revealed

Wire head coach Burgess explained in Wednesday’s pre-match press conference that 30-year-old Williams had suffered the ankle injury in the latter stages of last Saturday’s 28-16 defeat at home against Hull FC, and will now require surgery.

He detailed: “It’s not good. He (Williams) will have surgery on Wednesday, and will be out for eight-to-ten weeks.

“It’s on his ankle. It happened in the last four or five minutes of the (Hull FC) game, which is disappointing.

“But he’s positive about it, looking at his return and when he can hopefully get back. He’s just thinking about how we can help the group, and we’ll manage it as a club.”

Burgess also revealed that he and his side will be without versatile forward James Harrison for this weekend’s trip to Leigh, with the 28-year-old having required a painkilling injection at half-time against Hull to get through the second 40.

The Wire boss said: “He’ll miss a couple of weeks, at least. He’s got a shoulder injury that has been going on for a while. He’s seeing a specialist later in the week.”

And rounding off a trio of cruel blows for the Wolves is the news of a serious injury for promising young full-back Cai Taylor-Wray.

The teenager had to be helped from the field last weekend as Wire’s reserves beat Hull, and Burgess explained: “It’s not good news. He’s got an appointment, but he’ll be sidelined for a while. It’ll be three or four months, at least.

“I don’t want to say anything that’s incorrect, as he’s got an appointment, but all roads are leading to a hamstring reconstruction.

“For a kid his age, his speed, he’ll do well to play again this year.”