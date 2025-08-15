Warrington boss Sam Burgess confirmed that a hamstring injury forced youngster Zack Gardner off in the Wolves’ win against Catalans Dragons, and he is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

Gardner, the son of St Helens icon and Warrington‘s current Head of Performance Ade, was handed a second successive start on Thursday night.

The teenager – who featured once on dual-registration for Keighley Cougars earlier this year – scored Wire’s first try of the evening, with that his second four-pointer of the campaign for Burgess’ side in just his fourth appearance.

But early on in the second half, he collapsed into a tackle and was forced from the field immediately after playing the ball.

Warrington Wolves coach confirms cruel injury blow after Catalans Dragons win

Fellow youth product Luke Thomas replaced him, with veteran Ben Currie slotting in at centre in Gardner’s place, and Warrington went on to complete a second half comeback to record a 30-22 victory.

Gardner’s injury didn’t appear a good one at the time it happened, and post-match, head coach Burgess confirmed that was the case.

He explained: “You can all see what type of player he’s going to be, and unfortunately his hammy is not in a great situation.

“It’s never a good look. It probably means there’s a bit of time on the sidelines when a player pulls up like that.

“We don’t know until we get it scanned, but the doctor’s just said that it’s not going to be two or three weeks, it’ll be a bit longer.”

Burgess recalled Connor Wrench into his starting 13 on Thursday night having been forced to miss last week’s narrow defeat to Wigan Warriors through concussion protocols.

But as Wrench returned, Gardner kept his place instead of Toby King, who was dropped from the squad based on recent form.

King will feature for Warrington’s reserves against Wigan this weekend, and will likely return to the first-team fold for next Sunday’s Super League trip to Huddersfield Giants.

