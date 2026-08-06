Warrington Wolves are closing in on the signing of overseas forward Mitchell Prest.

The prop from Mackay Cutters has emerged as a top target for the Wire and Love Rugby League understands the club are in advanced talks with the player and a deal is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

Prest, 23, has yet to make an NRL appearance but has been playing regularly in the grades below. He was part of Canberra Raiders’ New South Wales Cup team for three seasons before transferring to the Cutters in the Queensland Cup this time around. It came after he signed a developmental contract with North Queensland Cowboys, who he featured for in a pre-season game this year.

Prest set for Warrington move

He has made 15 appearances for the Cutters this year, scoring two tries. He has averaged 26 tackles a game with a success rate of 92%. With the ball, he has averaged 50.8 post-contact metres per game.

Warrington are on the lookout for new forwards, with the departure of Joe Philbin to London Broncos at the end of the season amplifying the need for reinforcements in the middle. They are thought to have plans to recruit more than one new addition to their pack.

They have so far made one new signing for next year in the shape of Leeds Rhinos’ halfback Brodie Croft, who will replace captain George Williams as he returns to the NRL to play for the Dolphins.

Warrington’s transfer plans evolve

Meanwhile, Warrington Guardian has now reported that they are interested in signing Huddersfield Giants’ outside back Jacob Gagai, who is off-contract at the end of the season. Catalans Dragons are also understood to have shown interest in the player heading into next season.

Warrington will also lose Marc Sneyd at the end of the year, as he returns to Salford. Sam Powell is set to retire too.

Head coach Sam Burgess is set to extend his stay at the club beyond the end of the season after a strong season. The Wire are currently fourth in Super League, four points behind second-placed Wakefield Trinity with a game in hand.