Warrington Wolves hotshot Cai Taylor-Wray has signed up with one of the biggest player agencies in Australia, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The 20-year-old caught the eye with a dazzling performance in Warrington’s Super League opener with St Helens, scoring a spectacular solo try before creating another.

But Love Rugby League has now been told that Leeds-born Taylor-Wray has signed up with one of Australia’s leading player agents Isaac Moses, who is involved in Cove Agency.

Moses represents the likes of Mitchell Moses and Luke Brooks and is seen as one of the most powerful agents in the game.

He has now welcome Taylor-Wray into his ranks, something that is understood to have been flagged in recent meetings between Super League clubs to highlight the increasing number of domestic talent this is being looked at by the NRL as talks regarding Super League’s salary cap continue.

There is a growing number of players heading to Australia from the UK, with Morgan Knowles the high profile departure last year. Both Harry Newman and James McDonnell will move to Perth at the end of this season and there are concerns more will follow them.

Taylor-Wray has made 13 appearances for Warrington so far, but has been pushed as the club’s number 1 this year following the departure of Matt Dufty.

His current contract runs until the end of 2027, with Warrington holding the option to extend the contract by another 12 months should they wish to do so.