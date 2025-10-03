Warrington Wolves assistant departs with immediate effect as replacement plans outlined

Warrington Wolves have announced assistant Martin Gleeson has departed the club with immediate effect, with the search for his replacement already underway.

Gleeson, who spent just over four years during his playing career with Wire, returned to the club towards the back end of the 2023 campaign.

Initially appointed on a short-term deal until the end of that season, he swiftly penned a two-year deal to take up a role as Sam Burgess’ assistant.

The former England and Great Britain centre went on to spend two seasons alongside Burgess, helping to guide the Wolves to two Challenge Cup finals as well as a Super League play off semi-final last year.

But at the end of what has ultimately been a disappointing 2025 at The Halliwell Jones Stadium, he has opted to depart in search of a new challenge.

Wigan-born Gleeson represented his hometown club during his playing days as well as Swinton Lions, Huddersfield Giants, St Helens, Hull FC, Salford and Warrington.

He has plenty of coaching experience in union as well as league, and had held roles with both Wasps and Featherstone Rovers not long prior to joining Warrington back in 2023.

As Wire announced his departure on Friday night, their press release confirmed that the search for his replacement had already begun.

The 45-year-old said: “I’d like to thank Simon Moran for the opportunity to bring me back to club.

“It’s been an incredible couple of years working with Sam (Burgess), who I’ve learnt so much off in a short space of time.

“I’d like to thank the players who I’ve worked with.

“With the youth coming through, under Sam’s leadership, the club is in a great place going forward which the fans should be excited about.”