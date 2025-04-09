Warrington Wolves youngster Joe Bajer and Anthony Boardman have both copped five-game suspensions having been at the centre of a brawl in a reserves game.

The incident in question occurred on the stroke of half-time during a reserves game between the Wolves and Bradford Bulls on March 28, which was eventually won 22-18 by Wire.

A minute prior to the break, both sides were reduced to 12 men when Bajer and Boardman were sent off.

Boardman caught Warrington half-back Ewan Irwin with a late elbow, with Bajer seeing red for his front and centre role in running in to spark a fracas on the back of that.

Warrington Wolves and Bradford Bulls men cop lengthy bans after brawl

Since that game, Bajer has gone on to make a debut on loan at Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles, coincidentally against Bradford in the 1895 Cup.

An RFL statement followed Tuesday night’s tribunal addressing the incidents of the reserves game in question though, and he – along with Boardman – will now be banned for five matches.

Boardman, 34, has donned a shirt for Midlands Hurricanes, Rochdale Hornets, Hunslet and Cornwall as well as Dewsbury.

The RFL statement reads: “Anthony Boardman appeared at an independent Operational Rules Tribunal on 8 April following a Grade E charge of punching in the reserves fixture against Warrington Wolves on Friday 28 March.

“Under the new sanctioning process for on-field misconduct, all Grade E charges result in an automatic referral to an Operational Rules Tribunal, with the minimum sanction of 24 penalty points meaning a four-match suspension.

“Boardman plead guilty and received a five-match suspension and a £25 fine – with 34 penalty points imposed, which will remain there for 12 months from the date of the offence.

“Warrington Wolves‘ Joseph Bajer also appeared at last night’s independent Operational Rules Tribunal following a Grade E charge of punching in the reserves fixture against Bradford.

“The player pled guilty and received a five-match suspension and a £25 fine – with 34 penalty points imposed, which will remain there for 12 months from the date of the offence.”

