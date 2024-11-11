Warrington Wolves set unique record as club set 2025 kit milestone

Warrington Wolves have announced a record opening week of sales for their new 2025 home and away shirts – with fans having purchased more away shirts than home which is unheard of.

The Wire have already sold more than 1,000 jerseys in the first seven days since they were unveiled at the Halliwell Jones Stadium’s annual fireworks event last Saturday evening.

Warrington’s sales have increased 62% on 2024’s first week, with primrose home and lilac away designs proving a massive hit with supporters in the run up to Christmas.

And perhaps the most intriguing stat to come away from the first week of sales is that fans have purchased more away shirts than home thus far, recording a whopping 117 per cent increase on away shirts compared to last year – with the lilac number proving a bit hit with the Wire faithful.

Overall, it is the club’s biggest opening week of sales, surpassing the previous best set in 2019 – the year Steve Price’s side went on to beat St Helens in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

The Cheshire club have also released a special edition ‘My First Shirt Box’ for toddlers who are being gifted their first-ever Warrington kits, with the gift-wrapped box including the shirt and a certificate.

QUIZ: Can you name every winner of the men’s Golden Boot award since 2000?

Sam Burgess’ side have made three new signings ahead of next season. Kent-born Oli Leyland, who can play half-back or fullback, has joined the Wire on a two-year deal from relegated Super League outfit London Broncos.

Papua New Guinea international Dan Russell has also penned a two-year contract from the Wire, with the back-rower bolstering Burgess’ options in the pack.

Cross-code talent Alfie Johnson has signed a two-year contract with the Wolves after playing for Leeds Rhinos reserves in recent months. The 23-year-old outside-back has previously represented Great Britain and England on the international stage in 7s rugby.

Meanwhile, Matty Nicholson (Canberra Raiders), Gil Dudson (Oldham), Josh Drinkwater (TBC), Matty Russell (Wakefield Trinity), John Bateman (Wests Tigers), Joe Bullock (Salford Red Devils) and Wesley Bruines (TBC) departed the Halliwell Jones Stadium following the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.

READ NEXT: Warrington Wolves 2025 squad numbers as homegrown product Leon Hayes given No. 7 jersey