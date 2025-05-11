Marc Sneyd is fit enough to feature for Warrington in their huge Challenge Cup semi-final against Leigh – with the Leopards also welcoming back David Armstrong.

Sneyd looked almost certain to miss the semi-final in St Helens as recently as a fortnight ago – when he suffered a fractured eye socket in a league game against the Saints.

But after having surgery, Sneyd has been passed fit for Sam Burgess’ side in a major boost for the Wolves in their biggest game of the season.

Furthermore, they are also able to welcome back Toby King and Matty Ashton in what is a much stronger looking backline for Burgess.

Interestingly, young centre Arron Lindop has made the bench for the Wolves – perhaps suggesting there may be a doubt over one of the Wire’s returning trio.

Stefan Ratchford partners Sneyd in the halves, with Oli Leyland missing out altogether. Zane Musgrove also fails to make the 17: he is the 18th man.

The Leopards have also employed a similar tactical approach to the Wolves with their interchange bench – with two backs in their four to face the Wire.

Armstrong is fit enough to start the game in a boost for Adrian Lam’s side. But Bailey Hodgson – who deputised at fullback at Magic Weekend – is on the interchange bench alongside half-back Ben McNamara. Gaz O’Brien returns to partner Lachlan Lam.

Leigh’s bench does look lighter than the Wolves, suggesting an intriguing afternoon ahead on the tactical front. Prop Alec Tuitavake is the 18th man for the Leopards.

Warrington: Dufty; Thewlis, Tai, King, Ashton; Ratchford, Sneyd; Yates, Powell, Vaughan, Holroyd, Fitzgibbon, Currie. Subs: Philbin, Crowther, Lindop, Harrison.

Leigh: Armstrong, McIntosh, Niu, Hanley, Charnley; O’Brien, Lam; Trout, Ipape, Mulhern, O’Neill, Hughes, Liu. Interchange: Hodgson, McNamara, Davis, Ofahengaue.

