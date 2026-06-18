Arron Lindop returns to play his first game for Warrington in over 12 months, with team news for the Wolves’ clash against Leeds Rhinos now confirmed.

Outside-back Lindop last took to the field on June 14, 2025, rupturing his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in a Super League clash against, coincidentally, Leeds at Headingley.

A little over a year on, he now returns to Sam Burgess’ team and will slot into the centres for Thursday night’s encounter against the Rhinos on home soil.

Victory would take Wire to the Super League summit, with Leeds currently occupying top spot on points difference and this a meeting of the top two.

Warrington v Leeds team news as Arron Lindop makes long-awaited return

20-year-old youth product Lindop, who made his Warrington debut at the start of the 2024 campaign, replaces Zack Gardner in the centres.

Last week at St Helens as they won 18-6, Gardner made his first Super League appearance of the season but was forced off early on with a dislocated shoulder which has ultimately cut his season short.

Elsewhere, Toby King is also currently sidelined with syndesmosis while back-rower Sam Stone remains unavailable. Accordingly, Lindop plugs the gap in the centres.

Leeds head into Thursday night’s clash on the back of a 48-24 win over in France against Toulouse Olympique.

The Rhinos beat Wire at Headingley earlier this season, and their squad is largely as expected, with Lachie Miller the most notable return.

Australian full-back Miller has sat out the last three games, suspended following their defeat at Wigan Warriors last month having made contact with Oliver Partington, a player who at the time may have been injured.

Since then, Leigh Leopards utility Jack Hughes has received the same punishment for the same offence.

Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur starts Danny Levi at hooker, with Jarrod O’Connor named on the bench.

Brodie Croft tonight plays against his future employers, with Warrington having signed the half-back from 2027.

Warrington: Josh Thewlis, Matty Ashton, Arron Lindop, Josh Smith, Albert Hopoate, Leon Hayes, Ewan Irwin, Luke Thomas, Danny Walker, Liam Byrne, James Harrison, James Bentley, Ben Currie; Bench: Sam Powell, Toafofoa Sipley, Jordy Crowther, Kelepi Tanginoa; 18th Man: Lachlan Webster

Leeds: Lachie Miller, Ryan Hall, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Maika Sivo, Brodie Croft, Jake Connor, Mikolaj Oledzki, Danny Levi, Keenan Palasia, Chris Hankinson, James McDonnell, Kallum Watkins; Bench: Cooper Jenkins, Jarrod O’Connor, Cam Smith, Presley Cassell; 18th Man: Tom Nicholson-Watton