NRL immortal Andrew Johns has tipped his former club Warrington to make a move for Nathan Cleary, saying Wolves owner Simon Moran ‘would move heaven and earth’ to secure the superstar’s signing.

As things stand, Penrith Panthers star Cleary’s contract is set to expire at the end of 2027, meaning that clubs are permitted to speak to him from November 1.

The half-back’s situation is one which, understandably, is already gaining consistent traction both Down Under and here in the UK.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Hull FC had made enquiries about Cleary and even tabled him a multi-million pound offer to sound him out.

But while nothing further has come from those reports, icon Johns has now touted former club Warrington as a potential destination for the best player in the world.

‘There’s talk of Warrington. I know the owner there, Simon Moran, and he would move heaven and earth to get Nathan there’

Johns played 250 games for NRL outfit Newcastle Knights between 1993 and 2007, enjoying a three-game stint in Super League at Warrington at the back end of 2005 which saw him score a sole try against Hull FC as well as kicking 12 goals.

Speaking on NRL on Nine over the weekend about Cleary, he said: “Nathan doesn’t play for money, he plays because he loves the game and he respects the game.

“He wouldn’t go to the PNG Chiefs purely for money. I know it’s a huge incentive.

“There’s talk of Warrington. I know the owner there, Simon Moran, and he would move heaven and earth to get Nathan there.”

Four-time NRL winner Cleary – who represents both Australia on the international front and New South Wales in State of Origin – recently made his 200th appearance for Penrith.

His links to Super League are bolstered by the fact that partner Mary Fowler is here in the UK, playing for Manchester City.

Johns continued: “And also to mentor young half-back called Ewan Irwin, who looks special. They’d love to get him there to work with their young half.

“If anyone can get it done in England, it’s Simon Moran in rugby league.

“I’d think he wants to be near his partner, Mary Fowler, the long distance would be difficult on them both. He’s done everything here.”