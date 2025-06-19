Round 15 of Super League gets underway on Thursday night when leaders Hull Kingston Rovers make the relatively short trip to Castleford Tigers.

Resurgent Leeds Rhinos will bid for a sixth straight win when they travel to old adversaries St Helens on Friday, when champions Wigan Warriors head to Wakefield Trinity.

Warrington Wolves’ home clash with Huddersfield Giants on Saturday has taken on added importance given their recent wobble.

Here, legendary coach John Kear casts his eye over the six fixtures for Love Rugby League and makes his predictions.

Castleford Tigers v Hull Kingston Rovers (Thursday, 8pm)

Cas seem to have got in their grove and Zac Cini looked very at home at full-back in last week’s superb away win against Hull FC.

They may well challenge Hull KR in this one because you still have to consider the Wembley factor with the Robins.

Last week against Catalans, Willie Peters’ side were still on a high and they paraded the Challenge Cup so this might be a bit of a comedown for them – although I still think they will be too good.

Kear’s prediction: Hull KR by 8

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (Friday, 8pm)

The Rhinos are flying right now and St Helens have notoriously found it difficult to beat the top sides in recent times.

So I’m going to disappoint Saints fans by tipping Leeds, but again, I don’t think it will be by a runaway score.

It’s a big test for both sides and a fascinating match-up between two great and hugely successful clubs.

Kear’s prediction: Leeds by 4

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors (Friday, 8pm)

This is going to be another cracking game and Wakey will obviously be pretty sore after just losing out against Leigh last weekend.

The worst thing that happened to Trinity was Wigan having to go to Dewsbury and play a Huddersfield side who were very nugget.

I’m going to go for the Warriors to edge another tight encounter because Wigan are Wigan.

Kear’s prediction: Wigan by 6

Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants (Saturday, 3pm)

The Giants showed a great deal of promise against Wigan last week and Zac Woolford and George Flanagan really impressed me.

A lot depends with Huddersfield on whether Adam Clune plays.

If he plays, I think they can edge out Warrington but conversely I can see the Wire winning by six points if Clune is absent.

Kear’s prediction: Huddersfield by 2

Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards (Saturday 5:30pm)

Without putting too fine a point on it, Catalans were dreadful last week at Hull KR, weren’t they?

It’s very difficult to come back from that and they have scored just six points in God knows how many hours of rugby league.

Leigh showed some real steel defensively at Wakefield last week, so I’m backing them to come back from Perpignan with the victory.

Kear’s prediction: Leigh by 8

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC (Sunday, 3pm)

I feel so sorry for the Salford players and Paul Rowley because I just can’t see a way out of the sorry situation they are in.

Hull FC will be smarting because they were expected to beat Castleford last week and came up short.

I’m sure John Cartwright will have sparked his players up this week and I see them beating Salford very comfortably.