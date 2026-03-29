Warrington Wolves have been left sweating on an injury to Kelepi Tanginoa following their defeat to Leeds Rhinos, head coach Sam Burgess has confirmed.

Wire – who had won their first four in Super League this term – suffered their first defeat of 2026 at Headingley on Sunday afternoon.

Burgess’ side were beaten 26-22 by Leeds despite leading both 12-0 and 18-14, with James Harrison seeing a try ruled out by the video referee midway through the first half after using the posts to regain control of the ball.

The loss came amid horrific weather conditions as Super League celebrated its 30th birthday with a humdinger on the field which hung in the balance right til the death.

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Warrington coach reveals Kelepi Tanginoa injury concern following Leeds defeat

Off-season recruit Tanginoa and fellow forward Luke Yates were both forced off during the clash, and it doesn’t appear to be good news for the former.

In his post-match press conference, Warrington boss Burgess explained: “We don’t know the full extent of it, but it looks like a bit of a groin issue.

“He’s not looking too healthy. We’ll figure out how bad it is over the next few days.”

However, there is more positive news where Yates is concerned, as his withdrawal was a precautionary measure.

Burgess detailed: “It was a bit of a stinger and we were at a point in the game where we couldn’t have any passengers.

“We had a couple of substitutions left up our sleeve, so we put Jordy Crowther out there. I think he (Yates) will be okay.”

Wire return to action on Easter Saturday as they host Leigh Leopards in a Rivals Round tussle at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

That marks the first of back-to-back clashes with the Leopards, who also visit the HJ on April 11 in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.