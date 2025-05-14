Warrington Wolves will be without winger Matty Ashton for the remainder of this season due to a serious knee injury: which has also ended his hopes of featuring in the Ashes.

Ashton left the field during the early stages of the Wolves’ Challenge Cup win over Leigh Leopards on Sunday afternoon.

Sam Burgess was coy on the severity of that injury in the immediate aftermath of that game but now the club’s worst fears have been confirmed.

Ashton will miss the rest of 2025, and will also be out of contention for the Ashes at the end of the season.

The club said: “Warrington Wolves can confirm that Matty Ashton has sustained injuries to his MCL (Medial Collateral Ligament) and ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) which unfortunately rules our winger out for the remainder of the 2025 season.

“Matty suffered the injuries during our Challenge Cup semi final win over Leigh Leopards on Sunday.

“The club is fully behind Matty and will support him every step of the way with his recovery.”

Ashton has emerged as one of the Wolves’ most consistent players under Burgess, as well as one of the most exciting wingers across the whole of Super League.

They will now have to head into next month’s Challenge Cup final without him, as well as the rest of the 2025 campaign.

And the news is also a blow for Shaun Wane, who would have almost certainly selected Ashton to be part of his squad for this year’s Ashes.

The winger has become a regular presence in England sides under Wane, but the national team will now also have to cope without him in their three-match series against Australia.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Why Hull KR and Leeds were given green light for Las Vegas over rivals

👉🏻 Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos’ first words after Las Vegas reveal as bold promise made

👉🏻 St Helens coach slams ‘lack of consistency’ in Super League refereeing

👉🏻 Which clubs get the most penalties at home after Steve McNamara’s Hull KR claim?