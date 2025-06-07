Warrington Wolves’ Challenge Cup woes were compounded further on Saturday evening following confirmation they will be without fullback Matt Dufty for a prolonged period.

Dufty suffered a sickening head clash during the second half of the Wire’s defeat to Hull KR at Wembley Stadium. He collided with Rovers’ James Batchelor and required attention from the medical staff for a number of minutes.

Dufty would play on but was ultimately withdrawn in the final minutes – after which time Rovers went on to score the winning try through Tom Davies.

And Sam Burgess confirmed after the game that Dufty had fractured his eye socket which ‘popped out’ in the final minutes of the match.

That will lead to the Australian being unavailable for a lengthy amount of time.

“He’s broke his eye socket when he clashed heads with 20 minutes to go,” Burgess revealed. Unfortunately it popped out with seven or eight minutes to go so we’ll miss Duff for a while. The boys wanted to get the job done for him but that’s sport.”

Burgess admitted he felt for his players post-match given the amount of effort they had put into the final, only to let the result slip in the final moments.

“We really turned up and it’ll be a tough one for the players to understand,” he said. “I don’t think they’ll feel like they should have lost today.

“They’re so disappointed but they should be very proud of themselves. We came and executed a brilliant plan, got ourselves in a winnable position but the last couple of minutes just didn’t work for us. It’s in the history books for us now.”

