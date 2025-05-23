Matty Ashton has opened up on the devastating knee injury that has ruled him out of the Challenge Cup final and Ashes series and hopes that head coach Sam Burgess will remain at Warrington in the midst of links to the NRL.

Ashton will undergo surgery in London next week having suffered serious ACL and MCL injuries in the Wolves’ Challenge Cup semi-final win over Leigh Leopards that will also deny him the chance to represent England against Australia in this autumn’s Ashes series.

And in an exclusive interview with Love Rugby League, the 26-year-old has revealed that he even tried to play on with the injury and has not yet come to terms with missing the opportunity to play in the Ashes.

“The injury was a strange one as I have never had a knee injury before and felt I could come back on the pitch and play on,” Ashton told Love Rugby League.

“I was on the exercise bike on the touchline wanting to get back on. Then it turns out I had done my MCL and ACL which obviously isn’t good.

“Right now I am just trying to get the swelling down in the knee before I have surgery on the 29th. It has been a tough couple of weeks trying to get my head around it because there are some big things for us this year.”

Warrington won the semi-final to book their place at Wembley against Hull KR, but will now do it without their top try scorer who has run in nine already this year.

Ashton admits he is still processing the enormity of the personal setback.

“We have made Wembley which I will miss and it looks like I will miss the Ashes as well which is very tough. But I have good people around me so hopefully they will get me through it and I will come back bigger, fitter, stronger.

“They have told me I am out for the season and will be back for round one next year. The Ashes is the toughest bit.

“Not many players get that chance in their career. I haven’t got my head around it yet because it is what every kid dreams of and I thought I had got myself in a pretty good position to be pushing to play in that series.

“But that is sport and if I can’t get back in time I will support the boys in any way I can. I will be at Wembley too even on crutches and a ton of painkillers. I want to be a part of it and support the boys to get the job done.”

Ashton has also offered a glowing appraisal of head coach Sam Burgess, with the Great Britain legend currently being linked with a return to the NRL with Perth Bears.

“Sam is being linked to other clubs because of the job he is doing with us,” said Ashton. “He has turned the culture around at Warrington and we have all bought into what he expects.

“It hasn’t always been perfect and it has been a tough start to the year but we are on board with his philosophy and he is the best people-coach as a man-manager that I have had. He has done so much for me on and off the pitch in only 18 months so far.

“I think he is honorable and it is no surprise that he is getting credit and being linked to other jobs at the moment but obviously I hope he stays.

“I think he is open to the fact that he wants to be an NRL coach one day, that is his aim because he is a legend out there and anyone wants to challenge themselves at the top level. We will see what happens but hopefully he is here as long as I am here.”