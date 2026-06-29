Warrington Wolves have confirmed that young outside back Arron Lindop has avoided a serious knee injury – though he will still be missing for the next six weeks.

Lindop was helped from the field during the Wire’s win over Catalans Dragons last Thursday and appeared to be in severe discomfort.

Having already missed a large stretch of last season with a serious knee injury, the nature of his collision sparked immediate fears that Lindop had suffered a recurrence of the problem.

That would have likely ended the centre’s season prematurely once again but there is now full confidence he will feature again in 2026.

Lindop injury boost

He will still be sidelined for a significant period, with Lindop not expected to return until mid-August.

However, any fears of a long-term injury have been quashed with Warrington revealing Lindop has injured ligaments in his knee, but there is no need for surgery.

The Wire said: “Following further assessment we’re pleased to update that Arron Lindop’s injuries are not as severe as first feared. The centre has sustained injuries to both his medial knee ligament and ankle ligament, with an estimated recovery time of approximately six weeks. We’re with you every step of the way, Arron.”

That is a significant boost not only for Lindop, but for head coach Sam Burgess too, with the Wolves initially fearing he would be gone for much longer.

He admitted last Thursday: “I’m praying for the best for Arron, but it doesn’t look good.”

Could Catalans man be charged?

However, it now remains to be seen whether Catalans’ Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet will be charged for the tackle.

He was the instigator in the tackle that left Lindop in agony on Thursday night, and Burgess admitted the tackle was ‘very ugly’.

The Wolves head coach said: “It’s disappointing, it was a very ugly tackle. The thing is, regardless of anyone… if it’s someone with an ACL return or not, they’re in trouble in that tackle.

“It happened to be Arron’s knee he’s had repaired and it happened to be him. It’s the worst part of my job. I hate seeing that.”

But he will now get Lindop back quicker than expected – but Aispuro-Bichet may yet be in trouble.

Burgess is also waiting to learn how long Josh Thewlis could be ruled out for after he left the field on Thursday night too. Jordy Crowther was also struggling with an injury. The Wolves take on Leigh Leopards at Magic Weekend on Saturday night.