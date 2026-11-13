Warrington Wolves chief’s recruitment update as quota addressed

Warrington Wolves don’t plan on any further overseas recruitment, with any potential late business ahead of next season set to be done once pre-season begins.

Beaten Grand Finalists in 2026, Wire have lost seven players from their squad – with captain George Williams the standout departure having headed back to the NRL with the Dolphins.

Long-serving pair Toby King and Joe Philbin have joined London Broncos, James Bentley has returned to Bradford Bulls, Jordy Crowther has linked up with Huddersfield Giants and Max Wood has joined Hull FC on a season-long loan for 2027.

Hooker Sam Powell concludes those to have ‘departed’, though has joined Sam Burgess’ coaching team ahead of next season after hanging up his boots.

Head coach Burgess has made no secret of his desire to add a back-rower to his squad ahead of next season, but it doesn’t appear one is imminent.

‘We’re pretty happy… I’m holding my nerve until we get to pre-season’

Director of Rugby Gary Chambers carried out an interview with Wire’s in-house club media, released on YouTube.

Asked about recruitment, he admitted: “We’re pretty happy.

“Quota wise, we’re full. I’m always looking to see if there’s any way we can bring people in and I’m holding my nerve until we get to pre-season, then that picture will come out.

“We’ve got some young middles who we’ve got high hopes for and I want to see how they go.

“They’re coming to that age where they can start taking that next step, so we’ll watch them closely.

“We’re full on quota, so if we decide there’s somewhere we need to move and something we need to do, then it’s going to be closer to home.”

High hopes for incoming stars

Warrington have so far added four new signings for 2027, with half-back Brodie Croft the biggest name among them, recruited from Leeds Rhinos to replace outgoing skipper Williams.

Jacob Gagai has also been brought in from Huddersfield Giants, while young props Toby Crosby and Mitchell Prest will arrive from Australia ahead of next season having earned their chance at first-grade level for the first time in their club careers.

Crosby has joined from Penrith Panthers’ youth system, while Fiji international Prest – who played in this year’s Rugby League World Cup – enjoyed a 2026 campaign with Mackay Cutters which saw him crowned Queensland Cup Prop of the Year.

Wolves chief Chambers said: “We looked at a number of players (to replace Williams).

“We scour the planet with what we try and do and with the metrics that we had and what we wanted, we wanted someone who we felt could work well with Ewan (Irwin) and Leon (Hayes).

“Brodie (Croft) just kept coming out, and when we spoke to him, it was even more evident that was the right choice for us. It was a natural pick for us and we’re delighted to get him.

“Jacob (Gagai) rings that experience that we needed. We’ve got a pretty young backline and our three-quarters are pretty young.

“He’s got that explosive power, we saw that when we played Huddersfield down here (at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in August).

“He creates space for his wingers and he just adds that extra layer of speed, so he’ll be fabulous for us.

“The two front-rowers (Prest and Crosby)… we looked at some ideal models of where the best front-rowers sit, and they’re 6’2′ or 6’3′, around 16-and-a-half stone, mobile, can play good minutes and give you good post-contact metres with intent.

“We narrowed it down and these two names kept cropping up all the time, so I’m really excited to see how they go in a full-time environment.

“I think Mitch showed what he can do playing Australia (during the World Cup), and he’s done that essentially on the back of being a part-time player. I think him and Toby will be excellent for us.”