Warrington missed the chance to go top of Super League, being thumped 34-6 on home soil by leaders Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night.

Live from the press box at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, our Wire ratings…

Josh Thewlis – 4

Not a good night at the office for Thewlis, who had a decent first half-an-hour before getting beaten to a high ball by Harry Newman who dotted down for a try. England hopeful Thewlis went downhill from there on in.

Matty Ashton – 6

It took until 50 minutes for Ashton to have any sort of run with the ball in hand, and on the few occasions he got going, he had the hosts on the front foot. Scored Wire’s only try with six minutes left on the clock. Why they didn’t get him involved more is beyond us.

Arron Lindop – 5

Lindop made his first appearance in over a year after his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury. Like Ashton, we didn’t see nearly enough of him.

Josh Smith – 4

Leeds targeted the edge Smith was on, and enjoyed success from it. The Australian has been among the best recruits of the season across the competition so far, but this is a night he’ll want to forget.

Albert Hopoate – 3

Hopoate knocked a high bomb on 13 minutes in and then got bounced by Maika Sivo, with only a try-saver from James Bentley saving him on that occasion. It didn’t get any better from there, with Sivo absolutely schooling him. Again, we’ll note here how good Hopoate has been so far this season, but he’ll want to put tonight behind him swiftly.

Leon Hayes – 5

Hayes pulled off a sublime 40/20 early on, but Wire never capitalised on it and from there on in, it felt like they were fighting a losing battle as the Leeds onslaught began. The duo of Hayes and Irwin in the halves were taught a rugby league lesson by their opposite numbers, which they’ll learn from, we’re sure.

Ewan Irwin – 4

Copy and paste the above from Irwin, who got roughed up throughout by a robust Rhinos side filled with experience. The teenager actually grabbed the opening points of the night with a penalty from the tee, but those ended up being Warrington’s only two points of the night until the 74th minute. He ended 1/2 with the boot.

Luke Thomas – 5

Wire continually tried to go down the middle and beat Leeds based upon pack strength. It didn’t work. Thomas among the best of the forwards on the night, in our opinion.

Danny Walker – 5

Walker earned a goal-line drop out midway through the first half, but that was about as good as it got. Played 65 minutes.

Liam Byrne – 5

Byrne’s 19-minute first half stint concluded with him knocking the ball on a few metres out from the Leeds try-line. He returned for the final 13 minutes and did what he needed to, but the game was long gone by then.

James Harrison – 5

Plenty of work got through by Harrison across a couple of stints.

James Bentley – 4

A great start from Bentley with his try-saver on Sivo soon faded early on in the second half when he gave a penalty away needlessly followed by a knock-on, seemingly allowing his frustrations to get on top of him against his former club. Withdrawn 15 minutes from time.

Ben Currie – 5

Currie among the best in the pack on the night, albeit his loose pass early on really set the tone for what lay ahead.

Sam Powell (Interchange) – N/A

Powell played the last 15 minutes.

Toafofoa Sipley (Interchange) – 5

Sipley perhaps the best of the bench, but the bar was not high.

Jordy Crowther (Interchange) – 3

Not enough offered from the bench by Crowther, who invested too much time into a squabble with Jake Connor to prevent a try in the first half and didn’t have add any attacking impetus. A big stint, but nothing to show for it.

Kelepi Tanginoa (Interchange) – 4

Tanginoa as guilty as the rest of the forward pack in being beaten all hands up, but a big stint from him of circa an hour.