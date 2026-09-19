Warrington Wolves progressed into the Super League play-off semi-finals with a 35-12 victory at home against Hull KR in Saturday evening’s eliminator tie.

Having dethroned the reigning champions, here are our Wire ratings live from the press box at the Halliwell Jones Stadium…

Josh Thewlis – 8

Returning to full-back, Thewlis delivered another sterling showing which included a couple of try-savers on Joe Burgess, the first of which was sublime. Coped well with what KR threw at him and offered plenty of threat going the other way.

Albert Hopoate – 7

Hopoate unfortunate not to score on a couple of occasions before coming up with a great finish in the corner for his try with 16 minutes left on the clock to seal the win for good. Steady away.

Arron Lindop – 7

Lindop will have nightmares over his decision not to send Hopoate in at the corner towards the back end of the first half, but it hasn’t cost Wire in the end. Another solid display other than that, really.

Toby King – 7

King went about his business quietly, but stood up well throughout. Nothing wrong with what he delivered, and got a deserved try in the final knockings.

Matty Ashton – 9

THE man of the moment. Ashton saw a superb finish chalked off early on but then came up with a hat-trick and a performance to remind us all of why he HAS to line up for England at the World Cup. The last of his treble was a breakaway and eased nerves around the HJ.

George Williams – 9

Williams was the architect for Wire, as he has been so often throughout his time here. His grubber caused chaos early on as Ben Currie scored the opening try and he then carved out Ashton’s try at the end of the first half to put daylight between the sides on the scoreboard again. A captain’s display, and the late drop goal was the icing on the cake.

Ewan Irwin – 8

Irwin’s long-awaited return from injury didn’t disappoint, with a display well beyond his years. Five from seven with the boot from the tee, including a successful penalty conversion. That sort of return in a play-off game can’t be underestimated.

Liam Byrne – 7

Two solid stints from Byrne, who has proven a good addition to this Wire pack. That isn’t up for debate.

Danny Walker – 8

Really good stuff from Walker, who came up with an early 40/20 to get the hosts on the front foot and caused carnage throughout before being withdrawn a few minutes before the final hooter.

James Harrison – 8

Harrison was steady away in his first stint and then returned just before the hour-mark to help steady the ship amid a bit of panic under KR pressure. He did just that, really good stuff from the front-rower.

Sam Stone – 8

This was among Stone’s very best displays in a Warrington shirt, with the highlight his lung-busting break through the Robins’ defensive line towards the back end of the first half. Withdrawn 11 minutes from the end and probably unlucky not to get a 9, in truth.

James Bentley – 9

Bentley right up there as a contender for Player of the Match, for us! His first half-hour stint saw him do absolutely everything required and he had KR rattled. He was very good when he returned in the second half and came up with the intercept which led to Ashton’s crucial try on the hour-mark, too.

Ben Currie – 8

Currie continues to prove exactly why he made it into the Super League Dream Team this year, opportune to score the opening try and delivering a professional 80-minute display oncemore. Does the tough stuff so well and often that goes unnoticed.

Luke Yates (Interchange) – 8

An hour-long stint from Yates for the bench. Wire have missed this fella hugely, and having him back for these play-offs is a massive boost.

Leon Hayes (Interchange) – N/A

Hayes only played the final few minutes.

Joe Philbin (Interchange) – 7

Good stuff from Philbin in the half-hour or so he played either side of half-time.

Kelepi Tanginoa (Interchange) – 7

Tanginoa hadn’t been on the field long when he came up with the break and assist for Ashton’s try in the last action of the first half. He nailed his lines from back-row all evening and was solid defensively. Came through a HIA unscathed.