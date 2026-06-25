Warrington Wolves returned to winning ways on Thursday night, beating Catalans Dragons 18-16 on home soil in a tight Super League clash.

Live from the press box at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, our Wire ratings…

Josh Thewlis – 6

Thewlis’ night was cut short as he didn’t return for the second half. Just prior to the half-time hooter, he’d taken a heavy blow to his ankle.

Matty Ashton – 7

A good night’s work from Ashton, who grabbed the opening try 15 minutes in and provided a superb second half assist for James Bentley.

Arron Lindop – N/A

Just 26 minutes into his second game back from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury, Lindop was forced off with another knee problem. We hope for his sake it’s not as bad as it looked.

Josh Smith – 6

A relatively quiet night for Smith, whose mix up in the air with Albert Hopoate 23 minutes in led to Catalans’ first try. Beyond that though, we can’t pick out any errors of note from the Australian.

Albert Hopoate – 7

Hopoate had the better performance of Wire’s two centres, beginning his night with a great carry early on. His try seven minutes into the second half was very well-taken as he ran over the top of his opposite number, and that got the hosts on the front foot.

Ewan Irwin – 7

Irwin had a quiet opening 40 minutes, but was then heavily involved in the second half having been shifted to full-back in the wake of Thewlis’ injury. He stood up well on the whole, with a late try-saver on Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet the highlight. The teenager ended the night having slotted over two of his three conversions, too, crucially.

Leon Hayes – 6

Hayes had a difficult night, particularly when he put boot to ball. But he deserves huge credit for a couple of important tackles, the first early on as Charlie Staines threatened to break from deep, and the second entering the final ten minutes of the contest an out and out try-saver on Chris Satae.

Luke Thomas – 7

Thomas was Wire’s go-to man near the line in the early knockings, and he thought he’d grabbed the opening try six minutes in but was just short of the line. The young front-rower got through a load of work across his two stints, big praise from us.

Danny Walker – 7

Walker offered a big threat for Wire throughout the first half, and coped admirably when he was thrust into the halves alongside Hayes come the second half amid the re-jig which followed Thewlis’ withdrawal. Will be pleased with what he dished up overall.

Liam Byrne – 6

Ireland international Byrne put in a huge shift in his first 25-minute stint, and only returned for the closing stages, but played a pivotal role in helping Wire see out their victory.

James Bentley – 7

A good night for Bentley, who put a huge shot on Kruise Leeming early doors and then slotted into the centres when Lindop was forced off. He was in the right place at the right time to pounce on Ashton’s neat pass inside as he grabbed his second half try.

Ben Currie – 8

Wire’s best, in our opinion, was elder statesman Currie. He got through a huge amount of work in defence throughout the 80 minutes and produced a couple of crucial passes in the lead up to Wolves tries. The first saw him get an assist for Ashton’s opener, and the second a great pass from dummy-half out to Ashton who teed up Bentley.

James Harrison – 7

Harrison knocked on near the line early on, but then came up with a great offload in the build-up to Ashton’s opening try. He’s another forward who got through a really big amount of work defensively, not an easy task in the slightest given the conditions.

Sam Powell (Interchange) – 6

Without having the exact stats to hand, we’d wager the 40 minutes played by Powell must be the most he’s played in one go all season, and he did exactly what Wire needed him to. Those big minutes came about as a result of his half-time introduction when Thewlis was forced off.

Jordy Crowther (Interchange) – 6

A vast improvement from Crowther when compared to last week’s effort against Leeds.

Max Wood (Interchange) – 6

Steady away for Wood on his Wire return having been recalled from his loan at Hull FC this week following the injury picked up by Toafofoa Sipley. He saw his name in lights when he made a lung-busting break just before coming off, but it ended in a knock-on.

Kelepi Tanginoa (Interchange) – 7

A great effort from Tanginoa, who was introduced 25 minutes in and was relentless in his defensive efforts.

Adam Holroyd (18th man) – 7

Holroyd was activated as 18th man due to the incident which led to Lindop’s early withdrawal being placed on report by referee Marcus Griffiths. Making his first appearance of the season, the forward entered the action just before the break and delivered an impressive showing.