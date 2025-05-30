Warrington player ratings in Castleford Tigers win with Wolves trio outstanding in Wembley warm-up

Warrington Wolves ensured they’d head into the Challenge Cup final on the back of a win, beating Castleford Tigers 34-24 on Friday night.

After that Super League success on home soil at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, these are our Wire ratings…

Matt Dufty – 9

This was Dufty’s best performance for a while. He was heavily involved whenever Warrington got near the try-line, recording a couple of assists. He looked unfortunate to have been denied a try of his own early on in the second half, too.

Josh Thewlis – 7

Took his try well to open the scoring, but was outshone by the team-mate on his inside on the night.

Rodrick Tai – 9

Tai was tremendous against the Tigers, perhaps inspired by seeing his nation’s flag in front of him on the Cas kit. Of course, we jest, but the Papua New Guinean was immense on both sides of the ball. Off-contract, he played like a man desperate to earn a new deal.

Arron Lindop – 9

Lindop was thrust into the centres and did a terrific job to help get the hosts up the field on a number of occasions. The youngster also performed well in attack, with his first half assist for Jake Thewlis a thing of beauty. Lindop then deservedly got over for a try of his own, too.

Jake Thewlis – 7

Just like brother Josh, younger sibling Jake got his name on the scoresheet but was outshone by the man on his inside in the shape of Lindop.

Stefan Ratchford – 8

A performance from Ratchford which displayed every bit of experience he has in his locker and a fitting way for him to chalk up the milestone of 350 appearances in a Warrington shirt. Got himself a try late on after teeing one up in the first half and preventing another as he dotted the ball down in his own in-goal area. Converted his own try.

Marc Sneyd – 8

Warrington will be delighted Sneyd is back fit and ready for next week’s Challenge Cup final. He shows such a high rugby league IQ in every part of his game consistently, and tonight was no different. 4/5 with the boot

Luke Yates – 7

Didn’t really put a foot wrong, but we’ve seen more emphatic performances than this from Yates.

Sam Powell – 8

In trademark fashion, Powell was lively for the duration of his hour-long stint. The definition of a ‘cool customer’, and he even came close to a 40/20 at one point!

Paul Vaughan – 8

A huge effort from Vaughan, who will be satisfied with his return to the field. Wire need him and the rest of the pack to perform under the Wembley arch if they stand any chance next weekend.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon – 6

Took a knock to his knee midway through the first half, never looked comfortable after that wand was eventually withdrawn come half-time.

Adam Holroyd – 6

Strong in defence, but lacked any real impact in attack. A 6 might be a tad harsh, we admit.

Ben Currie – 8

Currie got through plenty of work and got the try his performance deserved in the second half.

James Harrison (Interchange) – 8

A brilliant impact off the bench from Harrison, exactly what boss Sam Burgess will have wanted from him. Strong in defence throughout the evening and made a great break soon after entering the action.

Max Wood (Interchange) – 8

Youngster Wood won’t have delivered too many better performances in a Wire shirt. Like Harrison, he made a break soon after coming on to help him settle into the game and then delivered a great defensive showing.

Joe Philbin (Interchange) – 7

Another positive impact off the bench here from Philbin.

Ben Hartill (Interchange) – 6

Didn’t put a foot wrong when thrown on in place of Powell for the final 20 minutes.

