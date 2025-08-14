Warrington player ratings as sluggish Wolves get out of jail in Catalans Dragons win

Warrington got out of jail with a late comeback at home against Catalans Dragons, ending Thursday evening with a morale-boosting 30-22 win.

Live from the press box at The Halliwell Jones Stadium, here are our Wolves ratings…

Stefan Ratchford – 4

Not a night Ratchford will remember fondly. There was some pretty poor defence from the veteran in the lead up to a couple of Catalans’ first-half tries, and he knocked on ten metres out at the other end, too. Wire are missing Matt Dufty, plain and simple.

Josh Thewlis – 6

A decent evening for the eldest Thewlis brother, who remained solid in defence throughout and offered a much-needed zip in attack at times. Was alert to pick up a loose pass from Catalans late on and raced in for the try that put the game beyond the Dragons. A great last-ditch tackle after that at the other end, so we’ve perhaps robbed him of a 7.

Connor Wrench – 5

We didn’t see a great deal from Wrench, who was heavily involved in a left-edge which got torn to shreds in the first half. He did get the assist for Jake Thewlis’ try, though, having been alert to race on to a chip over the top.

Zack Gardner – 6

Another try for Gardner to add to his collection, and the youngster was pretty solid up until being forced off injured 43 minutes in.

Jake Thewlis – 7

The younger Thewlis brother takes his flowers from us. His pressure on the Catalans defence led to Wire’s first try, and he ensured he was in the right place at the right time to finish off his own try just before the break. Took his second try superbly and was among the hosts’ best on the night.

George Williams – 7

Without Williams, Warrington create very little. That’s the case most weeks, and was again tonight. His willingness and creativity with the ball in hand helped to earn a large chunk of the points Sam Burgess’ side scored on the night. A neat assist for Sam Stone in there.

Marc Sneyd – 5

Uncharacteristically, this was a relatively poor evening for Sneyd. A man of his experience cannot be allowing an attacker to stroll past him in the way one did for Mathieu Laguerre’s try. Better in attack, but still not his usual self. Going five from five with the boot ensured the scoreline was a healthy one in the end, though.

Luke Yates – 6

Pretty solid from Yates throughout, barring a high shot on the hour-mark. No frills, but a player you want alongside you in any team.

Danny Walker – 6

Walker didn’t spend very long off the field at all during this game, and was his usual self in terms of being lively out of dummy-half. Unfortunate to be held up over the line.

Ryan Matterson – 7

Matterson probably spent even less time off the field than Walker did. It’s a tough choice between him and Jake Thewlis for Wire’s man-of-the-match. The big Australian continues to impress on both sides of the ball. A shrewd mid-season pick up.

Sam Stone – 6

A good reaction from Stone to get on the end of Williams’ grubber and ground for a try early on in the second half, the highlight of a decent individual performance.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon – 5

Burgess and Wire need more from Fitzgibbon. He didn’t light any fires in a 47-minute stint.

Ben Currie – 6

Currie used his experience and guile to pick out youngster Gardner for Warrington’s first try of the night, and was sound on both sides of the ball throughout. He slotted into the centres for almost the entirety of the second half with Gardner forced off.

Sam Powell (Interchange) – 5

A short stint from Powell. Not much wrong with what we saw while he was on the field.

Joe Philbin (Interchange) – 5

Two stints from Philbin, but we’ve seen better from the forward

Luke Thomas (Interchange) – 6

Thomas replaced fellow youngster Gardner early on in the second half and did what was needed of him.

Adam Holroyd (Interchange) – 5

Holroyd replaced Fitzgibbon 47 minutes in, and definitely offered more than the ex-NRL man in the back-row.

