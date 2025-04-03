Young Warrington duo Joe Bajer and Sam Marshall, the son of current Wolves assistant Richard, have joined Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles on initial two-week loan deals.

Front-rower Bajer – who was named Warrington‘s Academy Player of the Year in 2023 – donned a shirt for Newton Storm, Bank Quay Bulls and Crosfields in junior rugby league.

He linked up with Wire at under-18s level having impressed for the club’s Development Academy which was run in conjunction with local organisation Priestley College.

Marshall also came through that same Priestley College partnership having won the College Grand Final back in 2022.

The back-rower is the eldest son of Wolves assistant Marshall, with his younger sibling Tom now also part of the club’s youth setup.

Warrington pair make Championship switch including son of Wolves coach

Both youngsters have already gained experience away from the Halliwell Jones Stadium this season, with Warrington utilising their links with clubs outside the top-flight effectively.

Bajer appeared in the Challenge Cup on dual-registration for League 1 outfit Keighley Cougars, while Marshall featured in the same competition just a few weeks ago for Championship side Batley Bulldogs away against Super League side Leigh Leopards.

✍️ Sheffield Eagles are pleased to announce the arrivals of Sam Marshall and Joe Bajer on an initial two-week loan from Warrington Wolves. 📖 Click below to read more!#OneClub — Sheffield Eagles (@SheffieldEagles) April 3, 2025

As confirmed on Thursday afternoon the pair have now linked up with Sheffield, who have won one and lost three of their league games so far this term, sat 11th in the Championship table.

The Wire youngsters will go straight into contention to make their Eagles debut this weekend away against Bradford Bulls in the quarter-finals of the 1895 Cup.

2019 winners Sheffield reached the final of that competition for a second time last year, but were ultimately beaten under the Wembley arch by Wakefield Trinity, who clinched the first trophy of their treble en-route back to Super League.

