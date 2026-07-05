Warrington Wolves will wait to find out the prognosis of the knee injury suffered by Max Wood during their Magic Weekend defeat to Leigh Leopards, head coach Sam Burgess confirmed.

Wood – who turned 22 last week – featured off the bench for Wire during Saturday evening’s 24-6 defeat against local foes Leigh at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The front-rower has played only six games for the Wolves so far this term, and last month, spent a couple of weeks out on loan at fellow Super League outfit Hull FC.

Plenty of plaudits have been sent his way by boss Burgess over the last few weeks, but it would appear the youngster could now be sidelined, at least short-term, after being forced off with a knee problem against the Leopards.

Warrington coach reveals Max Wood injury concern following Magic Weekend defeat

On Saturday evening, Burgess’ squad had a depleted look to it as it was torn apart by Leigh, conceding 24 unanswered points before Marc Sneyd grabbed a late consolation with an intercept try.

Teenager Ewan Irwin started at full-back for the first time in his career, while fellow youth product Lachlan Webster was thrust in on the wing.

Friday night sees Burgess’ side make the trip to in-form Wigan Warriors, who could be level on competition points with them by the time that clash comes around.

Speaking post-match after the loss to Leigh, Burgess said: “I think the only guy (who picked an injury up) is Max Wood, but we’ll have to wait and see on him.

“It’s his knee (he’s got an issue with)… he couldn’t finish the game.

“I’m not sure of the extent, I don’t know what it is, but I don’t think it’s too bad.”

Warrington still sit second on the Super League ladder at the time of writing, but could find themselves in fourth by the close of play on Sunday.

Both Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors would move level with them onto 24 competition points if they beat rivals Castleford Tigers and St Helens, respectively, on day two of Magic Weekend.

Wakefield would need to beat Cas by a 50-point margin to leapfrog Warrington on points difference, while Wigan’s points difference is already better than Wire’s, so any victory would see Matt Peet’s side move second.