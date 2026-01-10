Warrington Wolves coach issues injury and suspension update following Widnes Vikings friendly

Warrington first-team coach Steve McNamara has provided an update on the Wolves’ squad, with little to be too concerned about in terms of injuries and suspensions ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Wire played host to local rivals Widnes Vikings at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in what has become an annual pre-season friendly between the pair.

The Super League side got the job done convincingly against their Championship neighbours, cantering to a 50-12 victory with the game having been wrapped up by half-time, when the score stood at 28-0.

A mixture of first-team players and reserves were on show against the Vikings, with plenty of Sam Burgess’ squad not involved.

But there is no great deal of concern over any of the absentees, with the start of the 2026 Super League campaign now just under five weeks away.

‘There’s a good crew there who’ve not been available for us tonight’

Former Catalans Dragons boss McNamara has joined Warrington as a first-team coach ahead of 2026, and now forms part of Burgess’ backroom team in Cheshire.

He took on press duties following the friendly against Widnes and provided a comprehensive update on those missing from the action.

McNamara explained: “George (Williams) was on international duty, (that was the reason) he didn’t play.

“James Harrison and Ben Currie had surgery at the end of last season. They’re okay, they’re in full training, but we’re just giving them a few more weeks.

“Albert Hopoate, Arron Lindop, Matty Ashton and Oli Leyland are all coming back from ACL injuries, they’re on a strong path coming back from that.

“With someone like Arron Lindop, we certainly won’t be rushing him and taking any chances.

“James Bentley had minor groin surgery two or three weeks back. He’s in full training, but again, it was too early for him (to play).

“Zack Gardner is coming back from hamstring injury at the end of last season.

“There’s a good crew there who’ve not been available for us tonight, but we had plenty of numbers to choose from and young players certainly help out with the depth in your squad.”

Positive news on injury front for Warrington as new Super League season nears

Warrington aren’t in action again until January 30 when fellow Super League outfit Leigh Leopards visit the HJ for a friendly.

They will then travel to lower-league opposition in the Challenge Cup over the weekend of February 6-8 before beginning their Super League campaign at home against St Helens on February 13.

Outlining who will be ready for that opening clash against Saints, McNamara continued: “Toff (Toafofoa Sipley) is suspended.

“He’s got a three-match suspension (to serve) from the NRL.

“Tonight was one of those games, the Leigh friendly will be the next one and then the Challenge Cup (Third Round), so he will be available for Round 1.”

” Arron Lindop won’t be available and Oli Leyland won’t be either at this stage, but the rest of them – including Matty Ashton – are all pushing to be available for Round 1.

“It’s not certain that they all will be, but they’re certainly all pushing themselves hard to put themselves in contention.

“(Ben) Currie, (George) Williams, (James) Harrison, (James) Bentley, they’ll all (definitely) be available as things stand for Round 1.”