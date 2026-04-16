Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess has delivered an update on sidelined trio Cai Taylor-Wray, Luke Yates and Josh Smith, with all three only expected to be out short-term.

The pace-setters at the top of the Super League table, Wire booked their spot in the Challenge Cup semi-finals with a 24-10 victory at home against Leigh Leopards last weekend.

As Super League returns for Round 8, Burgess’ side travel across the Channel to Perpignan, where a coachless Catalans Dragons side lie in wait.

They make that trip without full-back Taylor-Wray, forward Yates and outside-back Smith, but the news on all three is largely positive, it would appear.

Warrington coach delivers prognosis on sidelined trio ahead of Catalans clash as loan returns confirmed

Head coach Burgess carried out media duties ahead of the trip to France on Thursday afternoon, with Taylor-Wray and Yates having featured last weekend against Leigh, but Smith having sat out of that cup clash.

He explained: “Cai bumped his hand (against Leigh). It’s not drastic, but there’s probably a bit too much swelling in it for us to play him.

“Given there’s a six-day turnaround for us into Wigan, we just felt it was probably not smart to play him.

“There’s a slight fracture in there, it’s not a bad one. These things depend how they heal over the next few days, but we didn’t want to risk him.

“If he’s not right next week, then we won’t play him (against Wigan) either. He did well to finish the game (against Leigh), he did it in the 20th minute, he’s done well then to get his job done for the team.

“Luke is going to be out maybe four-to-six weeks. I don’t know exactly what it is, but he’s got an issue with his neck and shoulder.

“He had it going into the Leigh game and we felt we managed it well, but he’s just stirred it up again, so we’ll give him some time with that.

“(Smith) is a three or four-week injury which he did in training, which is unfortunate. Give or take, it could go one or two weeks either way depending on his recovery.”

There is good news for Wire in the shape of Toafofoa Sipley’s early return from injury, with Jake Thewlis and Max Wood having been recalled from loans at Castleford Tigers and Oldham respectively.

On the trio, who have all been named in his initial 21-man squad for Catalans, Burgess detailed: “I’m really pleased with Toff, I didn’t plan on having him back this early at all.

“He’s really gone after his rehab and done everything he can to get himself back on the field. It’ll be good to have him back out there.

“Jake will play, he’ll jump straight on the wing. It’ll be nice for him to get his first game in Super League for us this year.

“With Max, I’ve still got a decision to make. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him and he’s been great when he’s gone away playing at Oldham the last couple of weeks. Trying to expose him to a bit of Super League game time all be good.”