Warrington Wolves trio Ewan Irwin, Joe Philbin and Jordy Crowther are all set to return from injury in this weekend’s play-off tie against Hull KR in a big boost.

Head coach Sam Burgess rotated his squad for last Friday night’s Round 27 clash against Toulouse Olympique, with plenty of youngsters blooded on home soil in a 26-14 victory.

While most of the rotation for that game was made through choice, a handful of players remained unavailable due to injury.

But now, three are set to return for Saturday evening’s play-off eliminator tie against Hull KR at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Warrington receive treble injury boost for Hull KR play-off clash

Warrington’s win was enough to see Wire draw level on competition points with second-placed Leeds Rhinos, but points difference meant they ended the regular season third.

This weekend’s opponents KR are reigning Super League champions, and finished sixth this term.

Speaking to media on Monday afternoon, Wolves boss Burgess provided an injury update as he explained: “As it stands, they (Irwin, Philbin and Crowther) will all be available.

“We’ll train a little bit later in the week with those guys involved, and I’m told they will all be available.”

Those who were given a rest last weekend are all ready to go again, with only Toafofoa Sipley, Luke Thomas and Zack Gardner unavailable now through injury.

Burgess detailed: “For the guys at this time of year, it’s nice to get a bit of a break.

“That’s the benefit of finishing top (and getting a week off), so the guys will certainly be feeling better this week. We’re looking forward to the game.

“They (youngsters who played against Toulouse) gave a great account of themselves for the club. It was a fitting night, really – the last home game of the season, a great crowd and a lot of young players making their mark on the competition and the club.

“The boys who didn’t play were very happy and enthused by it, I’d say.”

Leon Hayes conundrum addressed

Star playmaker Irwin will return for the first time since fracturing his foot against KR in mid-August, with Mikey Lewis the guilty party at Craven Park as the teenager picked up that injury.

His return will likely see him take the place of Leon Hayes in the halves and partner George Williams.

But there may yet be a role for Hayes to play this weekend, with Burgess saying: “I guess that’s the decision I’ve got to make for the make-up of the side later in the week.

“We’re yet to train as a team on the field – a few have today, but we’ll know more on Thursday whether Leon is going to play or not.

“As it stands, Ewan is fit, so he will come in there but I imagine it will be hard to leave Leon out.”