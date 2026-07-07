Warrington will have Max Wood available for Friday night’s trip to Wigan, and could yet be boosted further by the returns of both Toafofoa Sipley and Toby King.

As the Wolves were beaten 24-6 by local foes Leigh Leopards on Saturday evening during Magic Weekend, young prop Wood picked up a minor knee issue.

The front-rower succumbed to the injury and could not complete the clash against the Leopards at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

But now, he has been passed fit in time to face former club Wigan at The Brick Community Stadium in a clash between Super League’s second and third-placed sides.

Warrington Wolves receive injury boosts ahead of Wigan Warriors clash as forward passed fit

This week’s opponents Wigan leapfrogged them courtesy of their 16-14 victory over rivals St Helens at Magic Weekend.

Wire head coach Sam Burgess addressed media in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon at the club’s training ground.

He confirmed: “Max is actually okay, I think he’ll be available to go.

“I thought Wigan’s game was very courageous on the weekend, so it’s another great challenge for us.

“We knew at the start of the year that we had this period (of tough fixtures) coming up, so we’ve always looked forward to it.”

Elsewhere, fellow prop Sipley, who joined Warrington ahead of 2026 from NRL outfit Manly Sea Eagles, has been out of action since last month’s home defeat to Leeds Rhinos through a lower limb injury,

England and Ireland international centre King, who will join London Broncos come the end of the current campaign, has been kept out since early June through syndesmosis.

Both may be back in action come Friday night at Wigan, with Burgess detailing: “There’s possibly a few (returns), there’s a few who’ll have fitness tests tomorrow (Wednesday).

“I don’t know the extent of who’s back and who’s not yet, but I’d say we might get two back.

“I think Toff (Sipley) will be close, and possibly Kingy (Toby King).

“There’s a few others that are close, but I guess we’ll have to make a decision tomorrow after the field session.

“I like to be as clear with the group so we know what we’re doing, but sometimes the week just doesn’t allow for that.”