Cai Taylor-Wray will play for Warrington’s reserves this weekend, with three of his team-mates returning for the Wolves’ Super League clash against Bradford Bulls including Josh Thewlis.

Young full-back Taylor-Wray, who was handed the #1 shirt by head coach Sam Burgess ahead of 2026, has endured an injury-hit campaign.

His latest blow came in the shape of an ankle problem which required surgery, and saw him sidelined for 14 weeks ahead of last weekend’s victory away against Castleford Tigers, which saw him come off the bench to feature for roughly half-an-hour.

Now, he will build up his game time in the reserves, with Wire’s second string taking on their Wigan Warriors counterparts at Robin Park Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Cai Taylor-Wray dropped to reserves: ‘We want to see him get back to what we know he can do’

Head coach Burgess conducted his pre-match media duties ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Super League trip to Bradford Bulls during an event in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon which saw the Wolves’ 2027 Dublin clash against Wigan announced.

Taylor-Wray will line up in the reserves’ penultimate game of the season, with their last fixture coming next weekend against Wakefield Trinity.

Wire boss Burgess explained: “I think he (Taylor-Wray) needs some game time, he’ll probably play reserve grade this week, he won’t play first-team.

“I want to see him play 80 minutes and make parts of his game a little bit better.

“He’ll play reserve grade on Sunday and he probably won’t be considered for the first-team this week.

“It’s a refreshing place to be, we trust Lachlan (Webster) and we’ve got Josh Thewlis back available.

“With Cai, we want to see him get back to what we know he can do. Playing 30 minutes off the bench, I’m not sure he’s going to get what he needs, and I’m not sure he’s ready to start yet.

“He’ll get 80 minutes in the reserve grade this week.”

Warrington trio return from injury for Bradford clash

Warrington sit fourth on the Super League ladder, with fifth-placed Hull KR – who they still have to face – just two competition points worse off than them.

Saturday afternoon’s trip to Odsal marks an opportunity to string back-to-back wins together, and the Wolves will make the journey with a trio of returning stars, all being well.

Kelepi Tanginoa is back from a knee problem which has seen him miss two games, while James Bentley is available again following his concussion protocols.

The big news comes with the return of utility back Thewlis, who hasn’t played since June after undergoing hernia surgery.

Burgess confirmed: “We should expect a few guys back this weekend.

“(Kelepi) Taginoa and (James) Bentley are available, (Josh) Thewlis is close and he’s more likely than not to play. That certainly helps.

“We’ve got three or four back, and we’ll have three or four back the week after, so things are starting to brighten up.

“We were clean for fresh injuries through the (Castleford) game.”