Warrington Wolves have been left sweating over the fitness of front-rower Toafofoa Sipley following their heavy defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

Thursday night saw Wire beaten comfortably on home soil by Leeds, losing 34-6 in a meeting of Super League’s top two.

Missing out on a chance to rise to the Super League summit, Sam Burgess’ side had led 2-0 midway through the first half thanks to Ewan Irwin’s penalty.

But table-toppers Leeds utilised all the experience in their ranks to down a youthful Wolves side in convincing fashion, heading into the sheds 16-2 up and then delivering a dominant second half showing.

Rubbing salt into the wounds, Warrington have now been left with a fresh injury concern where off-season recruit Sipley is concerned.

Warrington coach reveals fresh injury concern following heavy Leeds defeat

Auckland-born Niue international Sipley, who turned 31 in January, joined Wire on a two-year deal ahead of 2026 from NRL outfit Manly Sea Eagles.

With 99 appearances and eight tries in the NRL to his name, the veteran forward has become a cult hero already among the Warrington faithful.

Having been sidelined a couple of times already this season, his latest injury concern does not appear to be a great one, but post-match following the defeat to Leeds, head coach Burgess explained: “Toff rolled his ankle.

“I don’t know how bad it is, but we didn’t want to take the risk.

“Obviously, the game had gone (by the time we would’ve put him back on), so we’ll see how he pulls up.”

Former New Zealand Warriors ace Sipley has featured 12 times in the primrose and blue of Warrington to date, with his only try coming in the second of those games against Wakefield Trinity.

He came off the bench in Thursday night’s game against Leeds, but did not return for a second stint after initially being withdrawn.

The prop will have until next Thursday night to get himself fit and available, with French outfit Catalans Dragons visiting the HJ in Round 16’s opening game.

Confirming his squad had come through the defeat to the Rhinos unscathed barring Sipley’s ankle issue, Burgess said: “It’s just bumps and bruises, I think.

“Hopefully we’ve come through okay.”