Warrington Wolves will be three half-backs lighter come 2027, but have no plans to recruit further in that field, with boss Sam Burgess hoping to bolster their ranks elsewhere.

Earlier this week, Wire confirmed the immediate departure of Oli Leyland, who has already linked up with fellow Super League outfit Huddersfield and is hoping to earn a contract for 2027 from the Giants.

Leyland’s exit follows on from confirmation that both veteran playmaker Marc Sneyd and club captain George Williams will be departing the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Nearing the end of his career, Sneyd will drop into the Championship as he returns to Salford. England skipper Williams meanwhile is returning Down Under to the NRL having been snapped up by the Dolphins.

Wire have already announced the signing of Brodie Croft from Leeds Rhinos for 2027, and now, their plans for his partner in the halves are clear.

‘We’re not really active for anything… the salary cap is really complex to manage’

Head coach Burgess has utilised a number of different partnerships over the course of 2026 so far, with youth products Leon Hayes and Ewan Irwin the preferred combination in recent months amid captain Williams’ long-term injury absence.

Those two will battle it out to partner Croft next season, and will be joined by teenager Tommy Rhodes, whose first-team debut came earlier this season in the Challenge Cup against Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles.

Speaking this week ahead of Warrington’s trip to Leigh, Burgess told LoveRugbyLeague and the Warrington Guardian: “As it stands, (in 2027), it’ll be Brodie, Leon and Ewan, and then we’re still developing young Tommy Rhodes underneath that.

“He (Rhodes) is a 16-year-old, young half-back that we’re developing.

“He’ll get another pre-season with us and get a bit of development in him.

“We’re not really active for anything (in the half-back market), so that looks like what it’ll be, more than likely.”

The departure of Williams, in particular, will see a hefty chunk of the salary cap freed up, which should allow for recruitment in other areas.

Burgess was cautiously optimistic on that front, with the club’s recent investment in youth during his tenure beginning to pay off.

He explained: “The salary cap is really complex to manage, Gary (Chambers, Director of Rugby) does the majority of that and I try to stay out of the nitty gritty of it with the numbers.

“In two, three, four years’ time, it (investing in youth) is one of those things we’ll hopefully see the benefit of.

“During my time here, we’ve definitely got better. I had no room in my first two years and now there’s more wiggle room, as you see this year because I’ve managed to bring in some quality people.”

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