Oli Leyland has a new club after leaving Warrington Wolves with immediate effect – joining Huddersfield Giants on trial.

Leyland has struggled for game-time at the Wire since joining from London Broncos at the start of last season. It had already been decided he would not be offered a new deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

And Leyland’s time at the club has now come to a premature end – with the pivot offered an opportunity to potentially earn a contract with the Giants for the rest of this season.

Leyland and Warrington have come to terms on an early exit from the Super League club it is understood, which has allowed him to link up with Jim Lenihan’s side on an initial trial deal.

Leyland was named at scrum-half in Huddersfield’s reserves that were due to face St Helens on Saturday afternoon.

Should he go well in that game, it would potentially leave the door ajar for Leyland to link up with Huddersfield for the rest of this season.

He would likely have an opportunity to play in Super League too – with Oliver Russell out for the rest of this season and star half-back Adam Clune still not fit and seemingly on his way out of the Giants later this year.