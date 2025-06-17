Warrington Wolves have completed a deal to sign Sam Stone from Salford Red Devils – with two of Sam Burgess’ squad heading in the opposite direction.

Stone informed the Red Devils over the weekend that he would not be taking part in Sunday’s game against St Helens. That news was confirmed by Paul Rowley in the aftermath of their defeat to Paul Wellens’ side.

Rowley insisted that Stone would never train with or play for Salford again after the forward’s refusal to play, insisting there is a ‘right way and wrong way to do things’. And now, barely 48 hours later, his exit has been rubber-stamped.

Stone has signed for Warrington on a permanent deal with immediate effect and the Wolves have allowed Dan Russell and Tom Whitehead to head in the opposite direction.

Papua New Guinea international Russell joins Salford on a season-long loan having fallen down the pecking order at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

RELATED: Hull KR launch bid for Warrington Wolves forward in shock move

And Whitehead, who will sign for Hull KR on a permanent deal in 2026, has been allowed to leave on a month-by-month arrangement that will be reviewed over the course of the summer between the two clubs.

Stone is the latest high-profile exit from the Salford Community Stadium and a major blow to the Red Devils’ squad.

But it is understood he is a player that has been on Warrington’s radar since the beginning of the season, with the Wolves keen to do a deal for several months.

And they have now finally got their man, with Salford getting a boost in return as two new recruits come through the door for Sunday afternoon’s home game with Hull FC

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Hull KR forward set for exit in 2026 as ‘opportunity’ elsewhere clarified

👉🏻 Super League’s transfer deadline date confirmed ahead of key meeting

👉🏻 Salford star ‘praying’ for investment as emphatic message sent to owners

👉🏻 Christian Wade reveals previous Super League approaches before Wigan switch