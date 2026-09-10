Three Warrington Wolves youngsters are set to make their Super League debuts in Friday night’s home clash against Toulouse Olympique.

Mathematically, Wire need to avoid defeat against Toulouse to guarantee themselves third spot.

Fourth-placed Wakefield though would need to win away against fifth-placed Leigh Leopards, and there would need to be a big swing in points difference for Trinity to leapfrog Sam Burgess’ side.

Accordingly, Burgess has chosen to rotate his squad – confirming in his pre-match press conference that three of his young guns will make their Super League debuts.

Here’s a brief overview…

Dan Coop

Coop has had a leading role in Wire’s reserves reaching the Grand Final – which takes place this weekend against Wigan Warriors.

The versatile forward is already an Ireland international having donned a shirt last October for the Wolfhounds as they thumped the Netherlands 30-0 in Sassenheim.

13 months prior, he was an unused 18th man for a clash between the same nations in Zaandam: won 30-28 by Ireland.

Wire boss Burgess said: “Dan’s an awesome project at the club. When I first came, we saw him as a back-rower, but he’s pushed into that 13 role.

“He’s played a couple of trial (friendly) games for us and has had a really good year for the Reserves.

“It’s exciting when these players come through and make their debuts. He was over the moon when I spoke to him earlier in the week, so he’s looking forward to it.”

Pat Irwin

Irwin – who will turn 21 later this month – is the older brother of Warrington’s teenage star half-back Ewan, and plays the same position.

Pat is now in his second stint at Warrington having spent some time in Australia, featuring in the Queensland Cup for both Townsville Blackhawks as well as Tweed Seagulls.

Friday night will bring his first-grade debut, though he won’t play alongside brother Ewan, who is still recovering from a fractured foot suffered last month against Hull KR.

Burgess said: “I didn’t have a lot to do with Pat when he was in the system before he went to Australia, but since he’s been back, he’s been full-time with us.

“He’s a good character, very different to Ewan, and we’ll look forward to seeing him on Friday. Ewan’s quiet whereas Pat is always in and around having a laugh, so they’re different, but I’m happy for him.”

Tommy Rhodes

Rhodes is the most recognisable of the three Super League debutants having come off the bench back in February to mark his first-team debut for Wire with a try in a Challenge Cup tie against Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles.

The utility back only turned 17 in May, but is very highly-rated, and has been tipped to be the next cab off the rank at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Former Siddal junior Rhodes is Warrington’s youngest-ever try-scorer having grabbed his four-pointer in that cup tie against Sheffield at just 16 years and 289 days old.

He’s also Wire’s third-youngest debutant ever, behind only Jackie Edwards (16 years and 89 days) and John Duffy (16 years and 262 days).

After that try-scoring debut earlier this season, Burgess said: “He’s a joy to coach. He’s one of those kids, things seem to happen around him.

“He played all pre-season filling in at one (full-back, six (stand-off), in the centres and played a bit of nine (hooker) – he’s very valuable to have around.

“You wouldn’t think he was 16 if you spent time with him, he’s very mature. He’s been brought up extremely well by his parents, he’s a good, upstanding young man and I really like his company.

“If he carries on in this direction, he’ll have a great career.”

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