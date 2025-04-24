Warrington Wolves could be without Marc Sneyd for a prolonged period after the half-back suffered a fractured eye socket.

The Wire are already without England captain George Williams due to an ankle injury that forced him under the knife – and he will now likely be joined on the sidelines by his half-back partner.

Sneyd left the field in the closing stages of Thursday night’s win over St Helens needing what appeared to be a head injury assessment. However, the half-back immediately clutched his head after collision in a tackle, sparking fears of something more serious.

And Sam Burgess confirmed after the victory live on Sky Sports that Sneyd had indeed picked up an injury that looks like it could put him out for a number of weeks.

Furthermore, Lachlan Fitzgibbon could also be in danger of missing Magic Weekend next week against Wigan after suffering a finger problem.

Burgess said: “We had so much go against us with a lot of adversity to overcome. I didn’t think I had any players left.

“Sneydy has fractured his eye socket, and Fitzy is in a bad way. I’m lost for words because they’re so resilient and made some real hard choices. I reckon it’s my proudest day as a head coach so far with this group.”

That leaves Burgess without both frontline half-backs next weekend against the reigning Super League champions.

Stefan Ratchford and Oli Leyland would now likely come into consideration for Burgess.

The Wire head coach also admitted he was proud of his side for putting on a performance after a difficult week for Danny Walker.

He said: “I don’t have to say too much, it was there for everyone to see. We’re going to be down on troops but we kept going. We were playing in respect of Danny Walker’s nan, he lost her last week. There was a different spirit among the group and it was a real powerful performance.”