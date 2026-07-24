Off-contract trio Luke Thomas, James Harrison and James Bentley are all set to be handed new deals by Warrington, Wolves head coach Sam Burgess has confirmed.

The current contracts of forward duo Thomas and Harrison, alongside off-season recruit Bentley, are set to expire come the end of 2026.

Having seen half-back Oli Leyland’s immediate departure confirmed earlier this week, the trio are the last three in Wire’s squad who are still yet to see their future confirmed.

But with the end of the season nearing, boss Burgess – who is also set to extend his own stay at the club – has now confirmed the club have every intention of keeping them around.

Warrington Wolves set to tie down off-contract trio

Youth product Thomas, a one-time Wales international, made his first-team debut back in 2022 and has now made 28 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Two-time England international Harrison meanwhile has played 95 games in a Wire shirt since joining ahead of the 2022 campaign.

This weekend sees the Wolves travel to local foes Leigh Leopards, with the pair separated by only two competition points at the top end of the Super League table.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague and the Warrington Guardian in his pre-match press conference ahead of that game, boss Burgess confirmed: “I love Thommo (Luke Thomas).

“While I’m at Warrington, I’d really like Luke Thomas to be here. He’s a great lad.

“Jimmy (Harrison) is as well and I love Bentos (James Bentley), so we’ll do our best (to keep them). With all three, we’re on top of it.

“Thommo and Jimmy are definitely here for next year, and we’re trying for one more (year), I think. I want them here while I’m here, and we’re trying to figure that out at the minute, I don’t know where the negotiations are at.

“It’s the same with James (Bentley), really. There are things in the works for all three of them to stay.”

Utility Bentley – who won a Grand Final with St Helens back in 2020 – joined from fellow Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos ahead of 2026, and has so far featured 15 times.

The nine-time Ireland international was dropped to the bench by Burgess for the first time last weekend against Hull KR, being told to improve his discipline after a rough patch of form.

But the Wire boss is in no doubt he wants to keep the veteran around, saying: “He had a slow pre-season. He came with a groin issue and he had a couple pop other injuries, so he didn’t really do pre-season at all then it’s hard for players to play catch-up.

“His year’s built, we’ve had a frustrating patch as a group and James has been a part of that, but hopefully we’re coming out the other side of that now.

“James is experienced. For me, he’s been a great bloke to bring in.”

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