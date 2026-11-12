Warrington head coach Sam Burgess will be assisted by Richard Marshall, Stefan Ratchford and Sam Powell in 2027: with the latter two both taking on new roles in the Wolves’ backroom team ahead of next season.

After months of anticipation and a wide understanding that he would do so, head coach Burgess inked a two-year extension earlier this month.

The 37-year-old will enter a fourth season in charge at the Halliwell Jones Stadium come 2027 having taken his side to two Challenge Cup finals and a Super League Grand Final in his three years at the helm so far.

Following October’s Grand Final defeat to Wakefield Trinity, it was known that Wire’s backroom team would be re-jigged going into next season: with first-team coach Steve McNamara having departed to take over as Hull FC’s new head coach.

And now, the roles within Burgess’ coaching setup for 2027 have been rubber-stamped.

Warrington Wolves’ 2027 coaching team see new roles confirmed including Stefan Ratchford and Sam Powell

Former Salford Red Devils boss Marshall has formed part of Warrington’s coaching team for a number of years, while club icon Ratchford spent a first year on the sidelines last season following his retirement in 2025.

He will take on a role with increased responsibilities come 2027, while former team-mate Sam Powell has also been handed a coaching role following his own retirement: the three-time Super League champion having hung up his boots after this year’s Grand Final defeat to Wakefield.

Director of Rugby Gary Chambers outlined the 2027 coaching plans in a chat with Wire’s in-house media team on YouTube.

Chambers detailed: “(We’ve got) Sam Burgess obviously as head coach, and then we’ve got Richard Marshall, who will carry on with defence. He is a vastly experienced coach.

“Sam Powell… the plan always with him when we brought him in (as a player in 2024) was that he’d evolve into this position.

“We’ve had a number of years to work with him on that and get him around the right people, and he’s ready to go. He’s really passionate about what he does.

“(We’ve also got) Stefan Ratchford, who we’ll give an advanced role to in attack. He’s got a wealth of knowledge in that area.

“We saw last year in the sessions he was delivering that he’s got way more to offer, and we’ll utilise him in that way.”