Warrington coach issues Danny Walker update as injury blow revealed following Leigh defeat

Danny Walker’s arm issue will be assessed over the next few days, while team-mate Connor Wrench failed his HIA, Wolves boss Sam Burgess confirmed after their defeat at Leigh Leopards.

England international Walker made his return from a three-month lay-off with an ankle injury at the Leopards’ Den as Warrington were beaten 20-16 courtesy of a late comeback from the hosts.

The hooker entered the action off the bench in the first half, but took a huge hit to his right arm to long after and looked in insurmountable pain.

He battled through though, and will now be assessed further ahead of Warrington‘s home clash against Wigan Warriors next Friday night.

Speaking post-match, Wire head coach Burgess didn’t appear too concerned about the issue as he joked the blow was ‘a nice return’ to proceedings for Walker.

Burgess detailed: “He picked a knock up on his arm, but I thought it was a nice return for him.

“It’s good to see him back out there, he brought a bit of energy, which is nice.

“I’m not sure exactly what’s happened (with his arm), but it didn’t look too good at the start. He’s committed to the side and he’s been out for a while, so he wanted to stay out there.

“We’ll see how he pulls up over the week. He definitely makes us a better side, he’s a great player.”

Burgess also confirmed that outside-back Wrench had failed the HIA he departed the field for just 12 minutes in following a heavy collision with Leigh star Josh Charnley.

As is mandatory, Wrench will now have to sit out of next week’s game against second-placed Wigan Warriors, with Warrington now four points adrift of the top six on the Super League ladder and having just seven rounds to change their fortunes.

