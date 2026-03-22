Where Castleford thumping sits among Warrington’s biggest-ever Super League wins

Warrington thumped Castleford Tigers 72-6 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with that one of the Wolves’ biggest-ever Super League wins.

Off-season recruit Kelepi Tanginoa grabbed four tries on a day which also saw Matty Ashton mark his long-awaited return from injury with a hat-trick as Cas’ only response came midway through the first half from Semi Valemei.

Ben Currie notched a brace for Wire, with James Harrison, Albert Hopoate and Sam Stone all getting their names on the scoresheet as young half-back Ewan Irwin slotted over all 12 conversions.

Sam Burgess’ side were 32-6 to the good at the break, and went on to score 40 unanswered second half points.

But just where does the 72-6 success rank among Warrington’s biggest winning margins ever in Super League?

Spoiler alert: Pretty high!

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Warrington Wolves’ biggest-ever Super League wins

Wire also beat Huddersfield by 66 points back in September 2024 towards the end of Sam Burgess’ first season at the helm.

There have only been four occasions that have seen them win a Super League game by a wider margin, and the most recent of those was in August 2018 against Hull FC.

Ranked by winning margin

10. Warrington 66-6 Halifax (27.03.2003)

= Salford 0-60 Warrington (22.04.2011) / Warrington 72-12 London (13.07.2014)

8. Warrington 62-0 Castleford (13.05.2011)

7. Warrington 68-4 Widnes (26.05.2012)

6. Huddersfield 0-66 Warrington (14.09.2024)

= Warrington 72-6 Castleford (21.03.2026)

4. Warrington 80-10 Hull FC (30.08.2018)

3. London 10-82 Warrington (08.06.2013)

2. Warrington 82-6 Harlequins (20.03.2011)

1. Warrington 80-0 Wakefield (11.04.2015)

Castleford Tigers’ biggest-ever Super League wins

It won’t come as a great surprise that Saturday’s result also brought about one of Castleford‘s worst-ever Super League defeats.

Head coach Ryan Carr pulled no punches in his assessment, labelling it the ‘worst performance he’s ever been involved in as a coach’!

Only once have the Tigers lost a Super League game by more than the 66 points they were beaten by on Saturday afternoon, and that came 20 years ago against St Helens.

Ranked by losing margin

10. London 56-0 Castleford (25.08.1996)

= St Helens 68-12 Castleford (11.07.2008)

= Leeds 56-0 Castleford (12.08.2011)

= Castleford 4-60 St Helens (10.05.2024)

= Wigan 62-6 Castleford (12.09.2025)

5. Castleford 6-64 Warrington (17.04.2006) / Hull KR 70-12 Castleford (20.05.2012) / Castleford 6-64 Leeds (16.08.2025)

4. Warrington 62-0 Castleford (13.05.2011)

3. Leeds 76-12 Castleford (14.08.2009)

2. Warrington 72-6 Castleford (21.03.2026)

1. Castleford 4-72 St Helens (13.08.2006)