London Broncos owner reveals inspirational Wally Lewis visit as new era attracts immortal

New London co-owner Grant Wechsel has revealed that rugby league immortal Wally Lewis paid a visit to the Broncos camp on New Year’s Eve, inspiring the squad ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Together with NRL icon Darren Lockyer, Australian businessman Wechsel owns a 90% stake in the Broncos and has been the driving force in a new era for the club.

London missed out on promotion into a newly-expanded 14-club Super League for 2026, but have pressed on in all areas regardless.

With arguably the best squad the Championship will ever have seen, they enter 2026 as overwhelming favourites to dominate the second tier.

Plenty of good publicity has been received over the last couple of months, and now, Lewis’ visit has added to that.

Now 66, Lewis is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in league history, starring for Queensland in State of Origin and captaining Australia over the course of an illustrious international career.

Sharing the news of Lewis’ visit to the capital via social media with a picture of the pair, Broncos co-owner Wechsel wrote on X (@grantwechsel): “So grateful to have welcomed Wally Lewis to London Broncos on New Year’s Eve.

“What a way to finish 2025 and inspire the team heading in to our 2026 campaign.

“Wally was a hero to both Darren Lockyer and I growing up, and to have him call in, share some wisdom and contribute to what we are trying to achieve in London was greatly appreciated.

“Thank you!”

Immortal Lewis’ visit is not the only high-profile appearance in the capital in recent weeks, with social media personality Big John, The Boshfather, having spent some time with the Broncos.

His visit too was shared on social media alongside a collection of images, helping to build excitement for the club’s opening game of the 2026 campaign which sees them host Widnes Vikings at Plough Lane later this month.

Posting on his personal X account (@Johnfis08605918), Big John – who has more than 82,000 followers – wrote: “Great day with London Broncos today, looking forward to watching them play January 18.

“Bronco bosh.”