Australia rugby union coach makes huge Nathan Cleary transfer admission

Aaron Bower
Nathan Cleary

Could Nathan Cleary be set to switch codes?

The coach of Australia’s national rugby union team has refused to rule out a sensational cross-code ploy for Nathan Cleary.

Cleary is once again being linked with moves away from Penrith Panthers on multiple fronts. Last week his long-term partner, Mary Fowler, admitted she was unlikely to return to Australia for her own football career: hinting at a possible move to Europe for Cleary.

That has ignited the prospect of him signing for a Super League club in what would undoubtedly be the biggest transfer the competition has ever seen.

But now, Cleary’s name is being linked with a code switch to rugby union once again after comments made by Wallabies World Cup winner Tim Horan this week.

When addressing Cleary potentially going to union, Horan said: “You might not have to wait too long, just quietly for that.

“There’s been some rumours the past two months that he is quite keen to come to rugby. I don’t think it’s the right thing for Australian rugby to do, we have a lot of talent coming through, but if Nathan Cleary says he’s interested, you’ve got to have a coffee.”

And Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has potentially fuelled the discussion further after refusing to rule out a move.

Australian rugby union has already enjoyed huge success with Joseph Suaalii’s switch from Sydney Roosters, and Schmidt admitted Cleary may want to ‘spread his wings’ and try a different game.

Schmidt said: “I watched the State of Origin, he obviously went to Sacred Heart College in New Zealand, that’s Sean Fitzpatrick territory and it’s certainly a rugby school. He might want to spread his wings and play another sport.

“At the same time, we’ve got a really good stock there that we’re focused on in the short term.”

