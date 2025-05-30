The coach of Australia’s national rugby union team has refused to rule out a sensational cross-code ploy for Nathan Cleary.

Cleary is once again being linked with moves away from Penrith Panthers on multiple fronts. Last week his long-term partner, Mary Fowler, admitted she was unlikely to return to Australia for her own football career: hinting at a possible move to Europe for Cleary.

That has ignited the prospect of him signing for a Super League club in what would undoubtedly be the biggest transfer the competition has ever seen.

But now, Cleary’s name is being linked with a code switch to rugby union once again after comments made by Wallabies World Cup winner Tim Horan this week.

When addressing Cleary potentially going to union, Horan said: “You might not have to wait too long, just quietly for that.

“There’s been some rumours the past two months that he is quite keen to come to rugby. I don’t think it’s the right thing for Australian rugby to do, we have a lot of talent coming through, but if Nathan Cleary says he’s interested, you’ve got to have a coffee.”

And Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has potentially fuelled the discussion further after refusing to rule out a move.

Australian rugby union has already enjoyed huge success with Joseph Suaalii’s switch from Sydney Roosters, and Schmidt admitted Cleary may want to ‘spread his wings’ and try a different game.

Schmidt said: “I watched the State of Origin, he obviously went to Sacred Heart College in New Zealand, that’s Sean Fitzpatrick territory and it’s certainly a rugby school. He might want to spread his wings and play another sport.

“At the same time, we’ve got a really good stock there that we’re focused on in the short term.”

