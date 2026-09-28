NRLW duo Tayla Preston and Siân Williams have been named in Wales’ 23-player squad for the 2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup alongside a glut of Women’s Super League stars – including St Helens’ Paige Travis, who has made a shock allegiance switch ahead of the tournament.

Canterbury Bulldogs captain Preston and North Queensland Cowboys winger Williams are both surprise inclusions in the squad for this autumn’s tournament, which takes place Down Under between Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Seven-time England international Travis is another surprise inclusion, qualifying via her heritage, as is the case with Preston and Williams.

Having only played their first international in 2021, this marks Wales’ first-ever involvement in a Women’s World Cup – with Leanne Burnell, Kathryn Salter and Emily Hughes all included among the 23 having featured in that first game five years ago.

NRLW duo and Women’s Super League stars named in Wales’ Women’s Rugby League World Cup squad

Head coach Tom Brindle has also included newly-crowned Women’s Super League champion Agnes Wood on the back of York Valkyrie’s Grand Final success on Sunday evening.

That Grand Final win came against a Wigan Warriors side which included Bethan Dainton, who will captain this Wales side in the upcoming World Cup.

Elsewhere, Dainton’s team-mate Carys Marsh has also made the 23 alongside Travis fellow Saints star Dani McGifford.

Six of the 23 are uncapped, including Cardiff Demons ace Hannah Bluck. Remarkably, if selected at any point during the World Cup, she will earn a cap for Wales in a fourth different sport having already represented her nation in football, rugby union and basketball.

London Broncos quartet Salter, Hughes, Ffion Lewis and Jade Mullen all make the cut on the back of their promotion-winning performance against Leigh Leopards on Sunday afternoon.

Wales’ World Cup campaign begins against England in Perth on October 17.

Their other group games then both take place at the CommBank Stadium in Sydney, taking on Samoa on October 23 and then reigning champions Australia on November 1.

Wales’ 23-player squad for 2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup: Hannah Bluck* (Cardiff Demons), Hollie Brussels* (Warrington Wolves), Leanne Burnell, Katie Carr (both Cardiff Demons), Georgia Cussions (Huddersfield Giants), Bethan Dainton (captain, Wigan Warriors), Lucia Davies, Jasmine Gibbons, Zoe Heeley (all Cardiff Demons), Gracie Hobbs (Huddersfield Giants), Emily Hughes (London Broncos), Frances Layton (Cardiff Demons), Ffion Lewis (London Broncos), Carys Marsh (Wigan Warriors), Dani McGifford (St Helens), Jade Mullen (London Broncos), Tayla Preston* (Canterbury Bulldogs), Amberley Ruck (Cardiff Demons), Kathryn Salter (London Broncos), Paige Travis* (St Helens), Erin Williams* (Cardiff Demons), Siân Williams* (North Queensland Cowboys), Agnes Wood (York Valkyrie)

* uncapped