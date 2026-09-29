Less than two years ago, Wakefield Trinity secured their return to Super League.

They’re now in a Grand Final.

It is a remarkable story and proof to any aspiring club that the tide can turn quickly if you get things right.

They aren’t the first example, either. Leigh Leopards were promoted in 2022, won the Challenge Cup in 2023 and have made the play-offs every year since being promoted.

Hull KR, while having to wait a little longer for their success after promotion in 2018, won the treble last year and are reigning world champions.

All three are great examples that dropping out of Super League does not mean the end.

They are also not evidence that promotion and relegation work.

There is a clamour among some to bring back the conventional route of determining who should play in which divisions and are trying to use Wakefield’s exploits as proof.

It is a flawed argument.

There is a common denominator which links the three aforementioned clubs. Money.

Hull KR have a group of investors that were dubbed as a ‘power board’, Leigh have Derek Beaumont who has spent millions to get Leigh where they are. Wakefield now have Matt Ellis and it would be more than fair to say that before his arrival, it was a club managing to survive, rather than thriving. They were existing, not a lot more.

Promotion and relegation is not the key mechanic; money is.

You need a load of money to build a team to earn promotion to Super League and, crucially, to stay in the competition too.

You need a load of money to improve your grade and earn your way into Super League.

The outcome is the same, money matters. Only, at least with gradings, you know your investment is better spent.

There is a belief that gradings pulls the drawbridge up on part-time clubs with modest budgets. The reality is that since 2015, the only clubs that have won the Championship have been the clubs with the budgets far beyond the rest. Leigh, London, Hull KR, Toronto, Toulouse, and Wakefield.

And if you really want to get into the promotion and relegation debate, Leigh went up and went straight back down, twice. London went down twice after one-year stays too, albeit the Broncos would have gone down regardless due to gradings even had they not finished bottom. Toulouse were relegated after one year too.

So yes, Wakefield are a great example of what can be achieved.

They are not a campaign lead to bring back promotion and relegation.