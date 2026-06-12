Wigan Warriors underlined why they are Super League’s best team at present with another statement win – this time over third-placed Wakefield Trinity.

Matt Peet’s side have now won six of their last seven games in all competitions – and the one defeat was when they rested their whole first team at Hull KR the week before the Challenge Cup final.

Here are our takeaways from the game..

Wakefield aren’t quite there yet

Last week’s win over Hull KR was certainly a big step for Daryl Powell’s side in looking like bonafide contenders at the right end of Super League. But this was quite clearly a step too far.

The talk was that if Wakefield claimed another big scalp here, they would have to be considered as legitimate challengers. But they fell short by some way; after a competitive opening half-hour, Trinity fell off, and they had no answer for the might of the Warriors.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that two years ago, Trinity were in the Championship. Just to be in these kinds of conversations is a success all on its own. And their time at the top may come – but they’re not quite there just yet.

Trinity’s Mason Lino hole

He’s bound for Castleford in 2027 – and there was no doubting Wakefield missed the guile and leadership of Mason Lino on Friday evening.

Lino was fantastic last week against the reigning champions but it just wasn’t Jack Sinfield’s night, with the youngster stepping into some sizeable shoes.

It’s food for thought for Wakefield; they likely need a seven to replace Lino next year – and for this season, they have to keep him on the field as often as possible.

Junior Nsemba must feature for England..

If 2025 was a bit of a down year for the Wigan Warriors forward, then he has rediscovered his very best form and more this season.

Nsemba was hugely influential to the three tries which saw Wigan pull away towards half-time here, with his lines consistently sucking in Wakefield edge defenders and creating acres of space outside of him.

He is undoubtedly one of the very best in Super League – of that there is no doubt. He’s increasingly becoming a certainty for England – and can we talk about the Man of Steel yet?

..and he isn’t the only one

Let’s talk about Oli Partington. There’s no coincidence that Wigan’s upturn in form around two months ago coincided with the moment that Partington was brought into Matt Peet’s starting 13. Kaide Ellis wasn’t playing well enough, and Partington has shown it was the right decision since.

He always felt like a smart piece of business, not just for what he does with the ball, but without it too. Arguably one of the standout 13s in Super League – is there an increasing argument for Partington to squeeze his way into Brian McDermott’s World Cup plans too?

There’s huge competition, with Morgan Knowles and Victor Radley direct rivals for his position. But if he carries on like this, he’ll be impossible to ignore.