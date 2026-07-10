Wakefield have handed back-rower Isaiah Vagana a five-year contract extension which runs until the end of the 2031 campaign, with this Trinity’s latest statement of intent.

The son of Bradford Bulls cult hero Joe, who won three Super League titles with the Bulls between 2001 and 2005, Isaiah arrived at Belle Vue ahead of the 2024 campaign from NRL outfit New Zealand Warriors.

The overseas ace had not registered a first-grade appearance Down Under, but proved an instant hit with Trinity’s supporters as he helped them to seal all three honours available to them at Championship level.

And after Wakefield sealed their top-flight return via the IMG gradings, Vagana has gone on to establish himself among Super League’s best back-rowers, earning himself a bumper new deal.

‘This is a club that I hold very dear and want to stay at for a long time.’

Vagana has so far made 53 appearances across all competitions in a Trinity shirt, scoring three tries including his first in Super League last term against St Helens.

As his contract extension was announced, the forward said: “I was caught off guard initially when I received the offer, but I’ve always made it known to Daryl (Powell, head coach) and Millsy (Ste Mills, Director of Rugby) that this is a club that I hold very dear and want to stay at for a long time.

“My Partner and I are enjoying our time over here in Wakefield and it was a no-brainer to extend our stay. As a team, we’re continually getting better, and I want to be a part of the team that wins competitions with Trinity.

“I feel like there is no place like a packed out stadium full of Wakefield fans and I can’t wait for five more years playing for them.”

Trinity sent shockwaves across the rugby league world earlier this year as they announced the signing of NRL legend Roger Tuivasa-Sheck from 2027.

Back-rower Vagana had already been contracted until the end of next season, but his contract has been sewn up.

Director of Rugby Mills added: “Isaiah’s development since joining the club has been phenomenal, and I am delighted that we have secured his services until 2031.

“Isaiah and his family have settled into life in the UK exceptionally well and have made a long-term commitment to Wakefield, which is fantastic news for everyone associated with the club.

“I am pleased that we have been able to finalise this agreement and look forward to seeing Isaiah continue to play a key role as we strive to achieve success and compete for silverware in the years ahead.”

‘He’s been outstanding for us this year especially and this feels like a re-signing that is big for the club’

Vagana puts pen to paper on his extension with Wakefield sat fourth on the Super League ladder ahead of this weekend’s trip to fifth-placed Hull KR.

He follows on from Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Jake Trueman, Harvey Smith and Jayden Myers in extending his stay at Belle Vue, with Cameron Smith signed from Leeds for 2027 in addition to NRL icon Tuivasa-Sheck.

Trinity head coach Powell said: “Isaiah came into the club as a pretty raw player.

“He’s been outstanding for us this year especially and this feels like a re-signing that is big for the club.

“He’s growing, not only physically, but mentally as well. For me, he is up there and will be up there as one of the best back-rowers in Super League.

“He’s a great kid who works hard and everything about him makes him someone that you just want around the club.”