Wakefield v Leigh Challenge Cup tie set to be televised with broadcast details revealed

Friday night’s Challenge Cup quarter-final tie between Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Leopards will be shown live on Super League+, LoveRugbyLeague has learned.

Newly-promoted Wakefield – who tasted success in the capital last June as they won the 1895 Cup – host 2023 Challenge Cup winners Leigh at Belle Vue.

The two sides locked horns at the Leopards’ Den in Super League last week, with Trinity reigning supreme in a 40-14 victory.

This week’s victors will progress into the semi-finals of the cup, and will be within 80 minutes of a Wembley visit.

As the pair meet in West Yorkshire this Friday night in the last-eight of the Challenge Cup, those not able to be there in person will be able to watch live.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leigh Leopards receive major injury boost ahead of Wakefield Trinity cup clash

Wakefield v Leigh Challenge Cup tie to be broadcast live on Super League+

At the time of writing, the game is yet to be listed on Super League+, but a streaming pass to watch the quarter-final tie will eventually be available to purchase via the platform, with the price of that pass still to be confirmed.

The decision to show Friday night’s game means that a video referee will be in place, with Liam Rush confirmed as the man occupying that role.

Jack Smith will be the on-field referee, with Warren Turley and Jonathan Roberts the touch judges appointed.

Three of the four quarter-final ties this weekend will now be available to watch live, with Hull FC v Hull KR on Saturday afternoon and Warrington Wolves v St Helens on Sunday afternoon both being screened by the BBC.

The only tie not being shown live is Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils on Friday night in Perpignan. As a result, that tie will not have a video referee in operation.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell fires warning shot ahead of Leigh Leopards cup tie

Challenge Cup quarter-finals schedule

All kick-off times are stated in British Summer Time (BST)

Friday, April 4

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils (8pm)

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards (8pm) – Live on Super League+

Saturday, April 5

Hull FC v Hull KR (2.30pm) – Live on BBC One

Sunday, April 6

Warrington Wolves v St Helens (2.30pm) – Live on BBC Two

LRL RECOMMENDS: Salford Red Devils star drops hint on future amid brutally honest ‘mental wellbeing’ admission with club’s fine threat confirmed