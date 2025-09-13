The race for the sixth and final Super League play-off spot is set for a thrilling finale – and Saturday could prove to be a pivotal day on multiple fronts.

By the close of play, it’s not out of the question that the scramble between Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC will be over. Should Trinity defeat Hull KR and the Black and Whites slip up against Warrington Wolves, it’ll be Daryl Powell’s side who lock in a play-off place with one round to go.

But that prospect seems unlikely, given the might of the Robins and the contrasting fortunes of the Wolves.

However, Leeds’ defeat to Catalans Dragons on Thursday night showed that nothing can be taken for granted in the final eight days of the regular season.

But we can begin to map out who might be the slight favourites: and it’s not currently the team sat in sixth spot. Wakefield have the points advantage but they clearly have the more daunting run-in on the face of it – and on paper. A home clash with the all-conquering league leaders is far from ideal when you’re in must-win territory.

In contrast, you would argue Hull are presented with two games that give them almost the maximal opportunity to take advantage should Wakefield fall short at least once over the next week.

Home games against Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons – two teams with nothing to play for – are favourable to say the least, but the Dragons proved on Thursday they are not to be taken lightly.

So who gets the sixth and final spot?

It all depends on one thing in our minds: whether Hull can keep their cool when the stakes are at their highest. They failed to do that last weekend against Hull KR and it cost them dearly – and they will pay the price this week too, with a number of players out due to suspension.

Should they navigate the Warrington test despite a few setbacks, we think they will have enough to get it over the line against Catalans. And Hull KR, after Wigan’s commanding win on Friday night, will know they still have one more result to close out to be assured of the League Leader’s Shield.

That means they should go to Wakefield and get the job done. And in the process, they’ll open the door for their great rivals to go on and claim sixth.

Strap yourselves in: it’s set to be a thrilling finale.