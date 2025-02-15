Wakefield Trinity will be without key forward Ky Rodwell for up to the next two months after the forward tore his hamstring – with several other key players set for extended lay-offs, too.

Trinity upset the odds to win at Leeds Rhinos on Saturday afternoon, despite being without a number of key players and being forced to adopt some of their stars in makeshift roles.

Rodwell, arguably Trinity’s best forward in 2024, was one of those missing, with Powell confirming post-match that he suffered a serious hamstring injury in training earlier this week.

That has now been confirmed as a Grade II tear, meaning that they will be without the Australian for a prolonged period.

Powell said: “Ky did his hamstring early in the week. He’s a Grade II so it’s six weeks, maybe even more, which is very disappointing. But it happens.

“He did it on Tuesday and we looked rattled in that session, we were terrible. But on Thursday and Friday we were sharp. We knew Ky wouldn’t play so we had to come up with a different pack. I thought we did a good job with it.”

The injury setbacks do not end with Rodwell, though, Liam Hood suffered a foot problem during the win at Headingley which will see him sidelined for the next few weeks, while Josh Griffin and Seth Nikotemo are both at least three weeks away from a return too.

New signing Cameron Scott has also picked up a hamstring problem – which is expected to rule him out for the next six weeks, too.

But despite all of that, Wakefield were worthy winners at AMT Headingley with two tries from Max Jowitt and another from Mason Lino enough to secure a 14-12 win against an underwhelming Leeds side.

And Powell admitted: “This is just a phenomenal group. They were brilliant today. It’s an awesome foundation to play off. We did some very special things.”