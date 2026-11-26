Wakefield Trinity caught everyone by surprise to win the 2026 Super League Grand Final, but 2027 presents Daryl Powell’s side with a fresh challenge.

It was arguably the most stunning, surprising, shocking – whatever word you want to throw in here- title win in Super League history, and it came via the most stunning, surprising, shocking – whatever word you want to throw in here – semi-final victory against Wigan a week earlier. But, as a result, pundits and fans alike will have some looming questions over Wakefield this season: was it a flash-in-the-pan win? Or is it the start of a dynasty?

They have certainly made huge waves in the transfer market to have a strong 2027 campaign, business that had largely been done before they’d actually lifted the title at Old Trafford as well. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is the headline recruit heading to the DIY Kitchen’s Stadium next year, of course, but he is joined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Mason Teague and Davy Litten among others, while they have also convinced Zac Lipowicz to stay for another season too.

But, just how do all those pieces fit in together alongside a pretty strong core from 2026? Well, here is a look at Wakefield’s strongest line-up for 2027. Spoiler alert, it’s a strong one.

All-out attack

Wakefield’s backline might have some fresh components in it this year, but the identity looks very similar to that of the 2026 unit. It’s very clearly built for speed and all-out attack.

The return of Oliver Pratt is a huge boost for Wakefield in the early days of the season after missing a decent chunk of the title charge, and he will likely slot back on the wing too. He will also likely have new recruit Davy Litten on his edge as well, which could create a really nice, fluid dynamic with the pair able to chop and change as they see fit. It also could be the start of a lengthy combination, with the pair both on long-term deals, and that is a very exciting prospect. Elsewhere, Corey Hall is also likely to retain his starting spot after being handed the number four shirt and with him coming off the back of a great campaign last year, while Tom Johnstone will be among the first names on the teamsheet too on the wing.

You would also expect Powell to give Jayden Myers and Ned McCormack plenty of minutes this season, too.

Spine stability

As with any rugby league side, the spine is going to be a key part of Wakefield’s side this season. But even with some fresh faces in the squad, it does feel like a fairly settled unit.

Jake Trueman and Jack Sinfield became the Trin’s go-to pairing in the latter stages of the 2026 season, crucially starting in both the semi-final and Grand Final, and the departure of Mason Lino to Castleford Tigers only cements the fact that this will be Powell’s starting half-back combination in 2027. Around that, Jazz Tevaga should also keep his spot as the starting loose forward, with his bite and needle becoming an increasingly important weapon in this side.

Tuivasa-Sheck’s switch throws up an interesting call already, with him able to dot around at full-back, wing and centre as needed, but he has very clearly come to slot in at full-back. Him being handed the number one shirt this year is concrete proof of that too.

Hooker is an interesting decision, with a huge Tyson Smoothy-shaped hole in the side now. Harvey Smith is making a name for himself now and Tevaga is able to move here too, but Teague has clearly been signed to act as their starter and comes into the season off the back of a good World Cup campaign.

Big calls

Powell seems to be mixing things up in his run-on pack this season, too. It seems Wakefield are going down a slightly different route with Mike McMeeken this season, with him looking likely to feature in the back-row for large chunks of it, but that then allows Emre Guler and Ky Rodwell to start in the middle. Elsewhere, Isaiah Vagana should also retain his starting spot, after becoming a key part of the side in 2026.

You’d think Powell runs both Caleb Hamlin-Uele and Caius Faatili on the bench as impact men again this season, a tactic that worked wonders on route to the title, while Cameron Smith could also be used as an impact option in a similar way to his deployment for Leeds in 2026. There is certainly a world where he starts, too, allowing Teague and Tevaga to then have spells at hooker.

The fourth spot on the interchange bench is an interesting one, given it could be used in almost any way Powell sees fit, but it does seem like Lipowicz will feature here to add some cover for the back-row and also free McMeeken up for some stints through the middle as needed.

Wakefield Trinity’s strongest 2027 line-up in full

Starting 13: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Oliver Pratt, Davy Litten, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman, Jack Sinfield, Emre Guler, Mason Teague, Ky Rodwell, Isaiah Vagana, Mike McMeeken, Jazz Tevaga

Bench: Cameron Smith, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Caius Faatili, Zac Lipowicz